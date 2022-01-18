PUBLICIS HEALTH ACQUIRES BBK WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Health, the health and wellness vertical of Publicis Groupe, today announced the acquisition of BBK Worldwide (BBK), a full-service R&D marketing firm and a global leader in clinical trial experience (CTE). BBK enables biotech and pharmaceutical customers to accelerate R&D programs, driving research forward through the unique integration of patient-centric services and proprietary technology, complementing Publicis Health's existing CTE capabilities.

"BBK's powerful suite of solutions, patented technology, and category intelligence enable clients to optimize and accelerate global drug development," said Alexandra von Plato, CEO, Publicis Health. "By bringing together BBK's proprietary technology and methodologies and Langland's award-winning creative capabilities under one roof, Publicis Health creates a powerful end-to-end value proposition for our clients."

An increased focus on life sciences R&D has led to significant growth in the clinical trials operations sector, with decentralized clinical trials and industry efforts to enhance enrollment diversity, opening up new opportunities to deliver engaging patient experiences.

"Patient service delivery designed to ease the patient and caretaker's healthcare journey has myriad applications within and outside of the clinical trial arena," said Joan F. Bachenheimer, Founding Principal and CEO, BBK Worldwide. "As a part of the Publicis Health network, BBK will have an expanded opportunity to make a qualitative difference in the way people perceive and experience the provision of care and treatment options."

Founded in 1983 with a commitment to putting the patient first, BBK leverages real-world data and experience to remove barriers to clinical trial participation and increase access to care for patients. BBK's products and services span the entire clinical trial journey, including global travel and reimbursement programs supported by concierge-service delivery.

The company's patented technology TrialCentralNet® (TCN®) serves as an operational and technological infrastructure that can be scaled up or integrated for enterprise-wide application. TCN uses clinical trial data from patients, sites and sponsors to offer real-world insights that accelerate clinical trial innovation and clinical study enrollment for clients. It offers a robust, single-interface portal that can manage multiple vendors and address patient, site and sponsor needs.

Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, with a subsidiary in Dublin, Ireland, BBK is supported by global partners across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is powered by a team of 50 full-time employees who leverage creative and innovative thinking to meet the needs of today's clinical trial participants.

As part of the acquisition, Publicis Health will acquire BBK Holdings, which in addition to BBK Worldwide, is the parent company of creative advertising agency 320Agency, technology company TCN® Technologies, and solution center RSG Engagement Solution Center. BBK's leadership team and organizational structure will remain in place, with Bachenheimer reporting to von Plato.

For more information about BBK Worldwide, visit bbkworldwide.com.

About BBK Worldwide:

As a full-service R&D marketing firm housing an award-winning creative group, clinical affairs advisory experts, a sophisticated technology entity, and an engagement solution center, BBK Worldwide has maintained its position at the forefront of patient recruitment and engagement for more than 35 years. An industry game changer, BBK's patented smart technology TrialCentralNet® drives the company's innovation. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, BBK has partners and offices across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Publicis Health:

At Publicis Health, we are united around one purpose: to create a world where people are equipped and motivated to take control of their health. We transform healthcare marketing and communications into healthcare engagement. We believe healthcare marketing is healthcare, fostering healthy conversations, healthy behaviors and healthy people. With 40 offices and 12 brands across the globe, Publicis Health's worldwide staff is composed of more than 3,000 healthcare professionals who are experts in advertising and branding, data and analytics, strategic planning, service design, digital media and technology, science, and medicine. Publicis Health companies include: BBK Worldwide, Digitas Health, Heartbeat, insync, Langland, Payer Sciences, PlowShare Group, Publicis Health France, Publicis Health Media, Razorfish Health, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, and Verilogue. For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com.

About Publicis Groupe:

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 85,000 professionals. Learn more at www.publicisgroupe.com.

Contact: Kipp Jarecke-Cheng, kipp.cheng@publicishealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Publicis Health