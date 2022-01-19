Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Boliden: Nickel production in Harjavalta resumed

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production in Harjavalta has now been resumed. Production will be ramped-up to the annual feed capacity of 370 ktonnes. The production stoppage occurred due to a slag explosion on the 24th of December 2021. No person was injured.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
Mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/nickel-production-in-harjavalta-resumed,c3489049

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-nickel-production-in-harjavalta-resumed-301463993.html

SOURCE Boliden

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.