DMI Appoints Rocky Thurston as Chief Operating Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global digital transformation solutions company, announced today that Rocky Thurston has joined as Chief Operating Officer. Thurston was previously at Peraton, where he was President of Citizen Security and Public Services. At DMI, Rocky will lead operations and program delivery excellence to drive strategic growth across the commercial and federal segments.

"DMI has the talent and capabilities to help our clients take on any challenge. Rocky's leadership, vision, and experience made him the obvious choice to join our team as we continue to build upon that winning attitude and business momentum," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "Rocky is a seasoned leader who is uniquely qualified to align our world-class teams and delivery with industry-leading operational practices to accelerate the next-generation of DMI's market leadership. His successful track record of driving growth across the commercial, defense, intelligence, federal civilian, national security, and state and local market segments will strengthen our position as the company of choice for those we serve and help take DMI to the next level."

"I have followed DMI for over a decade and have admired their unique ability to drive digital transformation in both the commercial and government space," said Thurston. "I look forward to working alongside Sunny, OceanSound and DMI's Board of Directors to help guide the strategy for this new chapter and lead this talented team as we build upon and scale the company's operational excellence to drive our rapid growth."

Prior to Peraton, Rocky held leadership positions at Perspecta, Accenture, Lockheed Martin and AT&T, where he gained valuable experience in business development, capture management, and merger and acquisition activities across commercial and government sectors. Rocky is a veteran of the United States Air Force with a bachelor's degree in engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. He also earned his master's degree with a concentration in finance.

This hire follows OceanSound Partners' strategic investment in DMI in October 2021, as well as the company's exceptional growth over the last two years.

