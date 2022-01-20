SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark" or the "Company") (OTC: DMKBA) (OTC: DMKBB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Bank First Corporation ("Bank First") (NASDAQ: BFC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will have the option to receive either $38.10 per share in cash or 0.5276 of a share of Bank First's common stock in exchange for each share of Denmark common stock that they own, subject to customary proration and allocation procedures, such that no less than 80% of Denmark shares will receive stock consideration and no greater than 20% will receive cash consideration.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Denmark's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Denmark's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

