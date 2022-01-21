Despite Anticipated Rent Slowdown, Multifamily Poised for a Strong 2022, Yardi Matrix Reports

Positive outlook for the sector is buoyed by strong economic conditions, according to new outlook

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multifamily market appears poised for another solid year in 2022, according to the U.S. Multifamily Outlook for Winter 2022, released today by Yardi® Matrix.

While the record-setting rent gains recorded in 2021 are not expected to repeat this year, analysts anticipate demand for apartments will remain robust, highlighted by strong economic growth and household formation. Investor activity is also expected to continue apace, as capital conditions look favorable and multifamily traditionally offers stable income and low mortgage rates.

Powering the positive outlook is the continued strength of the economy and consumer demand.

"The economy is benefiting from lingering monetary stimulus, job growth, higher wages and consumer wealth, while supply-chain issues have continued into 2022. Inflation and the labor shortage are the biggest headwinds, but most of the negative ramifications from those matters won't be felt until 2023 or later," states the new report.

Asking rents rose 13.5 percent nationally in 2021. Anticipated rent growth for 2022 is less than 5 percent, according to Matrix. Economic growth is also expected to step back from the roughly 6 percent increase it recorded last year.

Concerns about oversupply have also so far proven to be unfounded and builders are ramping up for new projects nationwide. As of the beginning of 2022, more than 750,000 market-rate apartment units were under construction, with about half expected for delivery this year.

