Gov. Baker Celebrates Educational Opportunity, Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Massachusetts School Choice Week"

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is important for parents in Massachusetts to explore and identify the best education options available to their children," reads a proclamation just issued by Gov. Charlie Baker, recognizing this Jan. 23-29 as "Massachusetts School Choice Week."

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

Gov. Baker's proclamation highlights the importance of Massachusetts' diverse educational environments, dedicated teaching professionals, and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education. In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Baker joined more than a dozen other governors and more than 300 city and county leaders nationwide who have proclaimed School Choice Week in their territories.

For Massachusetts School Choice Week, community members have planned 432 events and activities across the state, including rallies, discussions, school open houses, and more. These activities aim to spread information about school types and learning opportunities, bringing encouragement and information as families school search. More than half of American families are considering, or have considered in the last year, choosing a new or different school.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the public awareness effort nationwide, which is celebrated by all types of schools.

"Massachusetts has many excellent schools to celebrate, and families are using the opportunity this January to look for learning opportunities and support in finding the best fit for them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We appreciate Gov. Baker proclaiming the Week and recognizing the importance of every child having access to effective options."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/massachusetts .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week