Ataccama Boasts Impressive Growth to Start 2022

The company has announced plans to open offices in Los Angeles and significantly expand its New York City presence

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama, a leading enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, announced a record first quarter in FY 2022 and plans to expand its presence in the United States to support increasing demand for its flagship platform, Ataccama ONE .

In its recently completed Q1 of fiscal year 2022, Ataccama averaged welcoming a new client every three days, significantly expanding the company footprint in the banking, financial services and insurance, life sciences, healthcare and retail industries. The company also doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the past 12 months.

Ataccama grew its headcount by 152 in 2021, representing a 159% rise year-over-year. The company currently has 10 offices globally and will expand in two locations to support the increase in employees and meet a notable surge in demand for the Ataccama ONE platform in the North American market. To support its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Ataccama will open offices in Los Angeles, California and significantly expand its presence in New York City. Ataccama CEO of North America, Afshin Lotfi, is leading an aggressive hiring strategy aimed at recruiting top talent in the industry.

Ataccama's mission has always been to empower its users to take charge of their data. Backed by a world-class team of 350+, Ataccama ONE Gen2 transforms the way data is managed within global enterprises. The platform unifies Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the Ataccama team. Data strategy initiatives are at the top of every CEO's agenda, and organizations increasingly see that managing their data in a holistic way is not only an enabler but an accelerator of these initiatives," stated Lotfi. "If you are looking for a role where you can make a tangible impact for real people and businesses, give clients a competitive edge, and love what you do along the way, Ataccama is the place to do it."

Bringing top talent to Ataccama is a top priority for the company in 2022. The team is ready to welcome 250 new hires, including 100+ in North America.

Ataccama's open roles can be viewed on the recently relaunched Ataccama Job Portal .

