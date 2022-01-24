BIG APPLE TRADING CARD SHOW to host largest trading card show in New York City History this Saturday, January 29th!

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest trading card show in New York history, THE BIG APPLE TRADING CARD SHOW opens Saturday, January 29th at the New Yorker Hotel at 481 8th Avenue (across from MSG) 9 am - 5 pm EST.

Promoter Mike Carbonaro, host of the iconic Big Apple Comic Convention (BACC) in NYC for over 25 years is bringing his acclaimed expertise as a promoter, and experience as a collector, trader, and influencer in the comic book trade to the card world.

So why has BACC ventured into the card world?

It is all about an expanding pop culture scene and collectability Mike says: "I'm new to cards, but not new to enthusiastic hobbyists, and cards, like comics, have seen an amazing surge in interest and an exponential expansion of an investment class in the last couple of years."

Laz Rivero, Carbonaro's partner in the venture has been running his LazNYC shows in NJ and Boston for the last year, attracting thousands of card collectors. Ever since he started his shows in NJ, he's had his eye on what he considers the big prize. "It's time for New York to have a major card show for exhibitors, dealers, sports, and non-sports cards fans, and investors" he affirms.

With over 100 Major (and some newbie) exhibitors from around the country, a surprisingly stellar guest star lineup for autographs and photo ops, and a New York audience hungry for a dedicated trading card and memorabilia show, the event is sure to be a huge hit. Guests include: NY Giant SB greats Rodney Hampton, Joe Morris, Bart Oates and WWE Wrestling legends Bob Backlund, Jimmy Hart, & Rok-C!

Admission is $10 online, and you can buy your tickets now @ bigappletradingcardshow.com/tickets

Tickets are $15 at the door, Kids under 12 are FREE! And, if you leave your contact info on the website, or at the door you'll automatically be entered into a drawing for some amazing prizes, including a 2003-04 Fleer Ultra Blaster Basketball Box that could contain Rookie cards of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, or former NY Knick Carmelo Anthony! Other prizes include a 1996-97 Skybox Premium Unopened Box that could land you a Kobe Bryant Rookie card!

Carbo (as he is known by collectors) says: "The pandemic brought a world of pain that is still with us, we want to bring joy and a good time, and an expanding awareness that comics and cards are no longer just for kids, they are one of the best investment opportunities out there, outpacing mutual funds and the market."

Laz adds, "Of course cards will always be a hobby as well, which is why we're giving away FREE unopened packs of cards that could contain valuable Rookie cards of stars like Tom Brady, Peyton Mannning, Ken Griffey, Jr., Barry Bonds, and many others to anyone who attends the show . . . who doesn't love the adrenalin rush of opening packs of cards?"

Dealer tables are almost sold out, but there are a select few 6-footers still available for $200 each, you can sign up here @ bigappletradingcardshow.com/dealers

Or, just sign up for the mailing list and you're eligible for the FREE drawings which will take place at 1 pm EST at the show. You don't have to be at the show to win, items will be shipped to you if you are a lucky winner! Just signup at bigappletradingcardshow.com

And yes, Mike and Laz have already booked a second show May 21st at the same venue.

If you have a collection you're looking to sell of cards or comics, Mike and Laz will hook you up with the most respected industry experts to make you the highest offer and/or give you a FREE appraisal – and, if your collection is large enough, they'll even come do a house call, masks on, of course!

For more info, log onto bigappletradingcardshow.com or email contact@bigappletradingcardshow.com

As both Mike and Laz said – it's time! Don't miss out on all the fun and action!

