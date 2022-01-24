Dana Named 'Top Employer 2022' in 10 Countries, Earns Distinction for its European Operations

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the company was recognized as a "Top Employer 2022" in 10 countries around the world and that its European region was also was collectively named a Top Employer. This prestigious award by the Top Employers Institute honors exceptional human resources programs, including diversity and inclusion, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, and well-being.

Dana's operations in Belgium, China, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States were identified as being a Top Employer for creating an empowering environment for employees through people-first practices. Because of the high number of operations earning the honors in Europe, Dana was also selected as a Top Employer for that region.

The company has earned additional employer recognition awards in a number of other countries, including Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

"At Dana, culture runs deep. We value others by driving an inclusive work environment that supports our people. We celebrate diversity, treat others with respect, and put safety and integrity at the heart of everything we do," said Maureen Pittenger, chief human resources officer for Dana. "Dana has achieved top employer awards in nearly half of the countries in which we operate, which spotlights this culture and our passion for quality and excellence across an enterprise that spans all mobility markets."

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

