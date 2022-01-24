enVerid Systems to Showcase Sustainable Indoor Air Quality Solutions at 2022 AHR Expo (Booth C5146)

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enVerid Systems, the leader in sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, will exhibit in booth #C5146 at the 2022 AHR Expo showcasing its full line of HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR®) air cleaning modules. Powered by Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™), enVerid's HLR modules safely remove carbon dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, and a wide range of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from indoor air so that ventilation rates can be optimized to improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality while reducing HVAC equipment first costs and ongoing operating costs.

High efficiency filtration can safely substitute for more outside air to achieve healthy indoor air energy efficiently.

"A key lesson we've learned this year as we seek to improve IAQ and reduce building carbon emissions is that high efficiency filtration can safely substitute for more outside air to achieve healthy indoor air energy efficiently," said Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid Systems. "This equivalent air change approach is described in the ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force's latest Core Recommendations for COVID-19 and provides a clear pathway to achieve good IAQ energy efficiently going forward. At AHR Expo, we look forward to highlighting how our Sorbent Ventilation Technology enables a Clean First approach to deliver what we call Sustainable IAQ: better IAQ, more efficiently, with improved resilience."

At the 2019 AHR Expo, enVerid's flagship HLR air cleaning module received the HVAC industry's top award, the Product of the Year. The HLR module was recognized as an "industry game changer" for its safe, sorbent-based approach to improving IAQ while reducing ventilation energy consumption and HVAC system first costs. Since then, hundreds of HLR modules have been installed in a variety of building types, including schools, government institutions, arenas, and office buildings.

SVT and IAQP – A Compelling Combination

enVerid's SVT, the core technology in HLR modules and other SVT-enabled HVAC systems, is designed to capture carbon dioxide, ozone, and a wide range of VOCs including formaldehyde. When applied in combination with the ASHRAE 62.1 Indoor Air Quality Procedure (IAQP), SVT not only safely cleans indoor air but also reduces outside air requirements by as much as 80 percent. This is an important consideration as large volumes of outside air are very energy intensive to condition and outside air is increasingly compromised by pollution and wildfire smoke. Using SVT, annual HVAC energy use can be reduced by up to 40%, substantially lowering a building's energy intensity and carbon emissions.

About enVerid Systems, Inc.

enVerid Systems, the leading provider of sustainable indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, helps buildings achieve air quality goals, save money and reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Its flagship HVAC Load Reduction® (HLR) modules are award-winning air cleaners that deliver up to 40% HVAC energy savings and superior indoor air quality in new and existing buildings. For new HVAC systems, HLR modules also enable immediate capital cost savings. At the core of all HLR modules is enVerid Sorbent Ventilation Technology™ (SVT™), uniquely designed to capture gaseous contaminants that degrade indoor environmental quality. enVerid's HEPA air filtration products remove particulate and microorganism contamination, including viruses, from indoor air without the significant cost of upgrading mechanical systems and increasing mechanical ventilation rates. enVerid's products are deployed in commercial, academic, and government buildings globally. Its air cleaning products are ASHRAE Standard 62.1, LEED®, and WELL compliant and eligible for utility rebates. For more information, please visit https://enverid.com.

