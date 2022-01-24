Hubble Contacts Appoints Elliot Baldini as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Path, Inc., the parent company that owns Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart, today announced the hiring of Elliot Baldini as Chief Marketing Officer. Baldini, who joins Hubble from the Massachusetts-based School of Rock, is the latest in a series of new hires the company has made as it expands into new verticals in the eye care industry.

As Chief Marketing Officer for School of Rock, Baldini led all global and domestic B2B and B2C marketing efforts and led the relaunch of the company's retail business. Prior to School of Rock, Baldini held marketing and general management roles at a variety of companies, including Guitar Center and Sears Holdings. He specializes in e-commerce, performance marketing, marketing analytics, and brand development.

"I am thrilled to be joining Hubble's team of talented e-commerce experts who are passionate about helping the world see clearly," Baldini said. "The foundation Hubble built since breaking into the contact lens market as a disruptive new player has uniquely positioned the company for tremendous growth in the eye care category. I am excited to be part of this next chapter."

"We are excited to add Elliot as our first-ever Chief Marketing Officer and leverage his expertise to accelerate Hubble's momentum as we expand into new lines of vision care products," said Steve Druckman, Hubble's CEO. "We are bringing in new talent with diverse product and category experience, and Elliot's success at School of Rock will be invaluable as we chart our growth course for Hubble and ContactsCart."

Through its online platforms, Hubble sells contact lenses and eyeglasses under the Hubble brand. Hubble's branded contact lenses are manufactured by St. Shine, one of the largest global manufacturers of contact lenses. A companion site, ContactsCart, offers other commercial brands of contact lenses at prices that are among the lowest in the industry.

About Vision Path Inc.

Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart are wholly owned by Vision Path, Inc. a Delaware corporation headquartered in New York. Founded by Benjamin Cogan and Jesse Horwitz in 2016, Hubble sells its own brand of contact lenses through www.hubblecontacts.com, and other major contact lens brands through www.contactscart.com – in each case to consumers with existing contact lens prescriptions.

