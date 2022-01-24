NeoPollard Interactive Signs New Content Deal to Supply Industry-Leading Games to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ("NeoGames") (Nasdaq: NGMS), is proud to announce its first digital content partnership in North America through a new contract with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation ("ALC" or "Lottery"). The agreement comprises a five-year initial contract term, whereby ALC will gain access to NPi's NeoGames Studio library of top-performing game content.

ALC currently offers a variety of digital games on its alc.ca platform and is the only regulated iGaming operator in Atlantic Canada. Across the gaming verticals offered online, ALC's Instant Win category represents the lion's share of the revenues generated through its online operations. Through this strategic partnership, ALC will build upon its online success by enriching its current offerings with NPi's portfolio of market-proven, award-winning digital games produced by its NeoGames Studio.

"The Atlantic Lottery is excited to work with NPi to enhance the exceptional experience we are able to deliver to players online," said Robert Lalonde, ALC's iGaming Manager. "ALC strives to offer the best digital content available within a world-class responsible gambling framework that keeps more gaming revenues within the Atlantic Canada region to directly benefit residents. This new partnership and content integration with NPi will give ALC the opportunity to expand the game content that we offer online and broaden our competitive appeal to players."

"NPi is thrilled to celebrate another first for our company with our new partners at ALC," said Liz Siver, General Manager, NeoPollard Interactive. "Our digital content partnership with ALC once again demonstrates NPi's willingness and ability to customize our best-in-class solutions to address the unique needs of each of our lottery customers to maximize profitability and proceeds to good causes. The exciting and innovative game content developed by our Games Studio will undoubtedly enhance ALC's online footprint and create additional opportunities to attract new audiences, while driving overall program KPIs. We look forward to being a long-term strategic partner to ALC as it continues to grow its online business and support revenue generation for communities across Atlantic Canada."

As North America's leading iLottery partner, NPi powers the most profitable iLottery solutions in the market today. The company currently provides iLottery technology platforms, digital game content, and its Power Suite of iLottery services to four (4) U.S. lotteries and one (1) Canadian lottery through an expansion into the Canadian gaming market.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally- recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

