PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

Mark Josey, CEO of the Kansas City Pioneers, said, "As an entertainment and media company, we strive to build and create unique moments for our community. Our partnership with PLLAY® is the first of its kind and will be a trendsetter for other esport organizations.

"We know our community loves competition between our professional teams but also competitions between themselves. PLLAY® is a perfect fit for our Pioneers community, [so] look forward to our upcoming activations stemming across new gaming spaces," Josey said.

Alongside collaborating on magnified fan experiences to elevate engagement, acquisition and retention ranging from online/live events to amplified content creation, PLLAY® will use its technology platform to allow all professional and casual amateur gamers to monetize their personal game play. The deal will also allow both partners to leverage the utility of the PLLAY® wagering and token economy to drive NFT activations for gaming fans worldwide.

Shawn Gunn, co-founder and CEO at PLLAY®, said, "At PLLAY®, we've long believed that giving professional and casual gamers the ability to control and monetize their own gameplay is the entertainment and competition of the future.

We share a culture of innovation and strong sense of inclusive community — the KC Pioneers are challenging not only what it means to be an esports athlete but changing the way organizations are connecting with their fans."

ABOUT PLLAY ®

PLLAY® is the world's most powerful AI-driven fintech skill-based wagering and data platform. With PLLAY®, gamers have instant and trusted access to real-money competitions. The platform allows users to wager on peer-to-peer video game competitions and keep 100% of the winnings. PLLAY®'s AI monitors in-match achievements, offers real-time data analysis, certifies winners and dispenses prize money within seconds of final results.

Founded by a team of gaming, sports-betting, fintech veterans, PLLAY® gives over 2 billion gamers the chance to put their passion to the test and cash in.

To learn more, visit www.PLLAY.me, and follow PLLAY on Instagram @pllay.me , Twitter and Facebook .

ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY PIONEERS

The Kansas City Pioneers are a lifestyle brand and gaming organization based in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2019, the Pioneers compete in top-tier esports such as Valorant, Halo, Gears of War, Rocket League and Madden NFL. The Pioneers' mission is to use the power of esports to champion diversity, inclusion and opportunity to players and fans across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.kcp.gg/

