Roche Freedman Announces Partner and Counsel Promotions for 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Freedman LLP, a preeminent litigation boutique firm with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, is pleased to announce the election of two new partners, Jordana Haviv and Constantine Economides, and the promotion of Alex Potter to Counsel. These promotions became effective January 1, 2022.

"We are thrilled to promote these phenomenal attorneys," said Vel Freedman. "They are bright, entrepreneurial, and creative and embody the types of attorneys we are looking for at Roche Freedman."

"The Firm was built on the principal that by bringing creativity and collegiality to the practice of law, clients benefit from superior results," Kyle Roche added. "Each of these attorneys have contributed to that vision and we look forward to having them at the firm for years to come."

Jordana Haviv, who returns from parental in February 2022, is an experienced litigator with expertise in complex commercial, white collar, employment, and securities litigation; internal investigations; and international arbitration. She has counseled and represented clients, on both the plaintiff and defense side, in sectors ranging from financial services to media and entertainment to education in a wide variety of matters in both federal and state court. Jordana received her B.A. from Amherst College and her J.D. from New York University School of Law. Following her graduation, Jordana served as a law clerk to the Hon. Victor Marrero of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Constantine Economides has wide-ranging litigation experience, with expertise in securities litigation, cannabis litigation, international litigation, and class actions. Over the past ten years, he has represented litigants in some of the most notable fraud-based disputes in United States history. Constantine earned his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara, his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, and his LL.M from New York University School of Law. Following his graduation, Constantine served as a law clerk to the Hon. William P. Dimitrouleas of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Alex Potter is a litigator with broad experience in high-stakes commercial litigation and arbitration at both the trial and appellate levels. Alex has litigated several cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars from inception through trial before AAA and ICC tribunals and in federal and state courts, often involving complex issues of foreign law. He has also assisted in briefing numerous cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, both on behalf of parties and amici curiae. Alex earned his B.A. from Witman College and his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Following his graduation, Alex served as a law clerk to the Hon. Thomas N. O'Neill Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Roche Freedman ( www.rochefreedman.com ) is a premier litigation boutique founded in 2020 to lead its clients' most challenging commercial disputes and litigate some of the nation's most complex and cutting-edge litigations.

