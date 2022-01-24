Stella Rising Named an Ad Age Best Place to Work 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rising is thrilled to have been named as one of the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work.

The stars aligned for the Stellas in the annual Ad Age survey which was designed to identify and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. This year's list included 50 companies, all of whom entered a two-part survey process which included evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, and demographics as well as an employee survey to measure their personal experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

Said Stella Rising CEO Andrea Van Dam: "Having just closed a record year and our first as a fully remote company, this recognition from Ad Age feels especially good. Our people always come first and over the last year we have taken further steps to ensure the Stellas feel continually supported and fulfilled in both their personal and professional lives. I am proud of the culture we have built and that the team puts a high value on the environment we've created together. Our near perfect employee engagement rate and high retention speaks to the care we put into knowing each person and crafting a path that is unique to them. Our ultimate goal is to help them live a beautiful life."

As a women-led company that prizes diversity, hard work, warmth, and balance, the Stellas outranked survey averages across all measured categories including leadership, culture and communication, work environment, pay and benefits, and training and development. With agency core values embedded into the Stella DNA, the team has a common thread that ties everyone and every action together. And with human understanding front and center, Stella Rising takes care of its employees with a long roster of perks and benefits including a comprehensive health, fitness and wellness plan, job and career development, education reimbursement, quarterly and annual awards and recognition, charitable competitions, generous PTO including birthdays and giving back days, flexible WFA environment, happiness allowance, team outings, and surprises from the C-Suite.

Van Dam further remarked, "The Stellas stand out for their incredible goodness to each other, their investment in our community, and their outstanding passion in driving client success. This wonderful recognition speaks to the strength of Stella Rising—kind and competitive people—the foundation of a winning team."

About Stella Rising: Stella Rising creates transformative business value for superstar brands—the beating heart and growth engine of our consumer economy. As a women-led, national recognized marketing and media services agency, Stella Rising helps clients in the consumer middle market make growth decisions with confidence. Stella Rising provides an end-to-end client experience with an omnichannel execution team that excels in balancing demand activation and brand building across digital and traditional media channels. www.stellarising.com

About Ad Age: Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy, and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

