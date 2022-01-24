UVI & NASA Host Global Outreach Program on STEM Education, Climate Change

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) will be the epicenter of a global outreach effort Jan. 24-28 to connect students around the world with scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to discuss the array of opportunities available in the fields of STEM. As part of a growing collaboration between UVI and NASA, what was once a U.S. Virgin Islands event, is now a global affair with students participating virtually from the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, Scotland, South Africa and India. Students will learn how they can take part in NASA internships and other science education opportunities in live presentations with NASA scientists. Another topic to be explored is climate change.

"The University of the Virgin Islands is honored once again to host this outstanding educational event, and to work in collaboration with NASA," said UVI President, Dr. David Hall. "This event will not only highlight the work of students in the Virgin Islands and nationally but will be an inspiration to educators as well. As a University we are deeply concerned about climate change and our Caribbean Center for Green Technology has been a leading resource in the Virgin Islands for addressing this challenge. I look forward to welcoming all participants."

Veteran NASA astronaut, Joe Acaba, will also provide a virtual welcome from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. "My hopes are to inspire the next generation of explorers and leaders, and to elevate and highlight the teaching profession and its importance to our society," he said.

Week-long activities are scheduled for different age groups with special presentations on Wednesday, Jan. 26 for national and international students. Dr. Hall will welcome participants joined by Dr. Darryll Pines, president of the University of the Maryland and principal investigator of the e4usa National Science Foundation grant which supports pre-engineering in U.S. high schools.

A presentation for students aged 16 and over interested NASA internship programs and/or scholarship opportunities at UVI is scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5-6 p.m. A session for teachers will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 5-6 p.m.

To register for sessions, email Christina.chanes@uvi.edu. To watch the events live, visit UVI Facebook or the UVI YouTube Channel.

For more information, contact pr@uvi.edu.

