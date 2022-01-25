Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per share

Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per share Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $5.41 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2021, and with net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"In the fourth quarter, we posted strong growth with strikingly strong credit results, and we continued to return capital to our shareholders," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter 2022, we continue to see attractive opportunities to grow and build our franchise."

The quarter included the following notable item:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact Diluted EPS Impact



Legacy rewards program upgrade $ (92) $ (0.16)



All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the third quarter of 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 4 percent to $8.1 billion .

Total non-interest expense increased 12 percent to $4.7 billion :

Pre-provision earnings decreased 6 percent to $3.4 billion . (1)

Provision for credit losses increased $723 million to $381 million :

Net interest margin of 6.60 percent, an increase of 25 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 57.63 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.32 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.1 percent at December 31, 2021 .

Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $16.0 billion , or 6 percent, to $277.3 billion . Domestic Card period-end loans increased $9.5 billion , or 10 percent, to $108.7 billion .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion , or 1 percent, to $75.8 billion .

Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $14.1 billion , or 6 percent, to $267.2 billion . Domestic Card average loans increased $6.4 billion , or 7 percent, to $102.7 billion .

Auto average loans increased $2.0 billion , or 3 percent, to $75.3 billion .

Period-end total deposits increased $5.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $311.0 billion , while average deposits increased $2.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $307.3 billion .

Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 1 basis point to 0.33 percent.

2021 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 7% to $30.4 billion .

Total non-interest expense increased 10 percent to $16.6 billion :

Pre-provision earnings increased 3 percent to $13.9 billion (1) .

Provision for credit losses decreased 119 percent to $1.9 billion :

Net interest margin of 6.21 percent, an increase of 15 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 54.44 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.01 percent.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 6,450

$ 6,156

$ 5,743

$ 5,822

$ 5,873

5%

10%

$ 24,171

$ 22,913

5% Non-interest income

1,668

1,674

1,631

1,291

1,464

—

14

6,264

5,610

12 Total net revenue(1)

8,118

7,830

7,374

7,113

7,337

4

11

30,435

28,523

7 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

381

(342)

(1,160)

(823)

264

**

44

(1,944)

10,264

** Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

999

751

620

501

563

33

77

2,871

1,610

78 Operating expense

3,679

3,435

3,346

3,239

3,446

7

7

13,699

13,446

2 Total non-interest expense

4,678

4,186

3,966

3,740

4,009

12

17

16,570

15,056

10 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,059

3,986

4,568

4,196

3,064

(23)

—

15,809

3,203

** Income tax provision

633

882

1,031

869

496

(28)

28

3,415

486

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

2,426

3,104

3,537

3,327

2,568

(22)

(6)

12,394

2,717

** Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

—

(1)

(2)

(2)

**

(50)

(4)

(3)

33 Net income

2,425

3,104

3,536

3,325

2,566

(22)

(5)

12,390

2,714

** Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(21)

(26)

(30)

(28)

(19)

(19)

11

(105)

(20)

** Preferred stock dividends

(74)

(79)

(60)

(61)

(68)

(6)

9

(274)

(280)

(2) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(34)

(12)

—

—

(17)

183

100

(46)

(39)

18 Net income available to common stockholders

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

$ 3,446

$ 3,236

$ 2,462

(23)

(7)

$ 11,965

$ 2,375

** Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

$ 7.06

$ 5.36

(20)%

1%

$ 27.05

$ 5.20

** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

— Net income per basic common share

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

$ 7.06

$ 5.36

(20)

1

$ 27.04

$ 5.19

** Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

$ 7.03

$ 5.35

(20)%

1%

$ 26.95

$ 5.19

** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

— Net income per diluted common share

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

$ 7.03

$ 5.35

(20)

1

$ 26.94

$ 5.18

** Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

422.5

438.8

450.6

458.6

459.1

(4)%

(8)%

442.5

457.8

(3)% Diluted

424.3

440.5

452.3

460.1

460.2

(4)

(8)

444.2

458.9

(3) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

413.9

430.4

446.1

456.8

459.0

(4)

(10)

413.9

459.0

(10) Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 1.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ 0.10

(50)

**

$ 2.60

$ 1.00

160 Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

99.74

99.60

97.20

90.96

88.34

—

13

99.74

88.34

13

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

$ 249,597

$ 243,131

$ 251,624

6%

10%

$ 277,340

$ 251,624

10% Interest-earning assets

397,341

387,208

387,295

392,485

388,917

3

2

397,341

388,917

2 Total assets

432,381

425,377

423,420

425,175

421,602

2

3

432,381

421,602

3 Interest-bearing deposits

272,937

269,134

271,314

276,325

274,300

1

—

272,937

274,300

— Total deposits

310,980

305,938

306,308

310,328

305,442

2

2

310,980

305,442

2 Borrowings

43,086

37,501

36,343

38,450

40,539

15

6

43,086

40,539

6 Common equity

56,184

57,632

58,136

56,341

55,356

(3)

1

56,184

55,356

1 Total stockholders' equity

61,029

63,544

64,624

61,188

60,204

(4)

1

61,029

60,204

1 Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

$ 246,463

$ 243,937

$ 247,689

6%

8%

$ 252,730

$ 253,335

— Interest-earning assets

390,868

387,766

390,129

388,572

388,252

1

1

389,336

378,362

3% Total assets

427,845

424,506

424,099

421,808

420,011

1

2

424,521

411,187

3 Interest-bearing deposits

269,951

269,278

273,476

273,358

274,142

—

(2)

271,500

263,279

3 Total deposits

307,272

305,035

308,217

305,056

304,513

1

1

306,397

290,835

5 Borrowings

39,943

37,464

37,054

39,911

40,662

7

(2)

38,590

46,588

(17) Common equity

56,946

58,230

56,885

55,775

54,220

(2)

5

56,966

52,954

8 Total stockholders' equity

62,498

64,682

62,376

60,623

59,389

(3)

5

62,556

58,201

7

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2021

Q4 vs

Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

5%

7%

(1)%

(1)%

6%

**

**

5%

(2)%

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

—

3

26

(12)

(20)

**

**

12

7

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

4

6

4

(3)

(1)

**

**

7

—

** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.31

8.08

7.56

7.32

7.56

23 bps

75 bps

7.82

7.54

28 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.60

6.35

5.89

5.99

6.05

25

55

6.21

6.06

15 Return on average assets

2.27

2.92

3.34

3.16

2.45

(65)

(18)

2.92

0.66

226 Return on average tangible assets(7)

2.35

3.03

3.46

3.27

2.54

(68)

(19)

3.03

0.69

234 Return on average common equity(8)

16.13

20.52

24.24

23.22

18.18

(4)%

(205)

21.01

4.49

17% Return on average tangible common equity(9)

21.82

27.50

32.75

31.61

25.02

(6)

(320)

28.39

6.24

22 Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

7.00

6.62

6.44

6.13

6.47

38 bps

53

6.56

5.94

62 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

57.63

53.46

53.78

52.58

54.64

4%

299

54.44

52.79

165 Operating efficiency ratio(11)

45.32

43.87

45.38

45.54

46.97

145 bps

(165)

45.01

47.14

(213) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

20.7

22.1

22.6

20.7

16.2

(140)

5%

21.6

15.2

6% Employees (period-end, in thousands)

50.8

50.8

52.0

51.7

52.0

—

(2)

50.8

52.0

(2) Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 11,430

$ 11,573

$ 12,346

$ 14,017

$ 15,564

(1)%

(27)%

$ 11,430

$ 15,564

(27)% Allowance coverage ratio

4.12%

4.43%

4.95%

5.77%

6.19%

(31) bps

(207) bps

4.12%

6.19%

(207) bps Net charge-offs

$ 527

$ 426

$ 541

$ 740

$ 856

24%

(38)%

$ 2,234

$ 5,225

(57)% Net charge-off rate(12)

0.79%

0.67%

0.88%

1.21%

1.38%

12 bps

(59) bps

0.88%

2.06%

(118) bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.25

1.97

1.75

1.82

2.41

28

(16)

2.25

2.41

(16) 30+ day delinquency rate

2.41

2.13

1.89

1.98

2.61

28

(20)

2.41

2.61

(20) Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

13.1%

13.8%

14.5%

14.6%

13.7%

(70) bps

(60) bps

13.1%

13.7%

(60) bps Tier 1 capital

14.5

15.7

16.6

16.2

15.3

(120)

(80)

14.5

15.3

(80) Total capital

16.9

18.2

18.8

18.6

17.7

(130)

(80)

16.9

17.7

(80) Tier 1 leverage

11.6

12.2

12.4

11.7

11.2

(60)

40

11.6

11.2

40 Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

9.9

10.4

10.6

10.1

10.0

(50)

(10)

9.9

10.0

(10)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,451

$ 6,205

$ 5,753

$ 5,854

$ 5,954

4%

8%

$ 24,263

$ 24,074

1% Investment securities

368

317

370

391

422

16

(13)

1,446

1,877

(23) Other

12

16

16

16

15

(25)

(20)

60

82

(27) Total interest income

6,831

6,538

6,139

6,261

6,391

4

7

25,769

26,033

(1) Interest expense:







































Deposits

222

228

237

269

347

(3)

(36)

956

2,165

(56) Securitized debt obligations

30

29

28

32

34

3

(12)

119

232

(49) Senior and subordinated notes

121

116

122

129

128

4

(5)

488

679

(28) Other borrowings

8

9

9

9

9

(11)

(11)

35

44

(20) Total interest expense

381

382

396

439

518

—

(26)

1,598

3,120

(49) Net interest income

6,450

6,156

5,743

5,822

5,873

5

10

24,171

22,913

5 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

381

(342)

(1,160)

(823)

264

**

44

(1,944)

10,264

** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,069

6,498

6,903

6,645

5,609

(7)

8

26,115

12,649

106 Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,005

1,022

1,016

817

818

(2)

23

3,860

3,017

28 Service charges and other customer-related fees

435

407

384

352

338

7

29

1,578

1,243

27 Net securities gains

(4)

2

—

4

—

**

**

2

25

(92) Other

232

243

231

118

308

(5)

(25)

824

1,325

(38) Total non-interest income

1,668

1,674

1,631

1,291

1,464

—

14

6,264

5,610

12 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,941

1,852

1,781

1,847

1,755

5

11

7,421

6,805

9 Occupancy and equipment

527

481

523

472

572

10

(8)

2,003

2,118

(5) Marketing

999

751

620

501

563

33

77

2,871

1,610

78 Professional services

449

358

341

292

394

25

14

1,440

1,312

10 Communications and data processing

326

319

315

302

295

2

11

1,262

1,215

4 Amortization of intangibles

13

5

5

6

8

160

63

29

60

(52) Other

423

420

381

320

422

1

—

1,544

1,936

(20) Total non-interest expense

4,678

4,186

3,966

3,740

4,009

12

17

16,570

15,056

10 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,059

3,986

4,568

4,196

3,064

(23)

—

15,809

3,203

** Income tax provision

633

882

1,031

869

496

(28)

28

3,415

486

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

2,426

3,104

3,537

3,327

2,568

(22)

(6)

12,394

2,717

** Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

—

(1)

(2)

(2)

**

(50)

(4)

(3)

33 Net income

2,425

3,104

3,536

3,325

2,566

(22)

(5)

12,390

2,714

** Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(21)

(26)

(30)

(28)

(19)

(19)

11

(105)

(20)

425 Preferred stock dividends

(74)

(79)

(60)

(61)

(68)

(6)

9

(274)

(280)

(2) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

(34)

(12)

—

—

(17)

183

100

(46)

(39)

18 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

$ 3,446

$ 3,236

$ 2,462

(23)

(7)

$ 11,965

$ 2,375

404











































































































2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

$ 7.06

$ 5.36

(20)%

1%

$ 27.05

$ 5.20

** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

— Net income per basic common share

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

$ 7.06

$ 5.36

(20)

1

$ 27.04

$ 5.19

** Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

$ 7.03

$ 5.35

(20)

1

$ 26.95

$ 5.19

** Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

— Net income per diluted common share

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

$ 7.03

$ 5.35

(20)

1

$ 26.94

$ 5.18

** Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

422.5

438.8

450.6

458.6

459.1

(4)

(8)

442.5

457.8

(3) Diluted common shares

424.3

440.5

452.3

460.1

460.2

(4)

(8)

444.2

458.9

(3)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2021 Q4 vs



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,164

$ 5,444

$ 5,312

$ 4,670

$ 4,708

(24)%

(12)% Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

17,582

21,180

29,534

45,825

35,801

(17)

(51) Total cash and cash equivalents

21,746

26,624

34,846

50,495

40,509

(18)

(46) Restricted cash for securitization investors

308

234

242

1,779

262

32

18 Securities available for sale

95,261

98,149

101,766

99,165

100,445

(3)

(5) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

252,468

238,475

226,130

219,182

225,698

6

12 Loans held in consolidated trusts

24,872

22,915

23,467

23,949

25,926

9

(4) Total loans held for investment

277,340

261,390

249,597

243,131

251,624

6

10 Allowance for credit losses

(11,430)

(11,573)

(12,346)

(14,017)

(15,564)

(1)

(27) Net loans held for investment

265,910

249,817

237,251

229,114

236,060

6

13 Loans held for sale

5,888

6,300

6,522

2,896

2,710

(7)

117 Premises and equipment, net

4,210

4,204

4,227

4,277

4,287

—

(2) Interest receivable

1,460

1,418

1,372

1,380

1,471

3

(1) Goodwill

14,782

14,652

14,654

14,654

14,653

1

1 Other assets

22,816

23,979

22,540

21,415

21,205

(5)

8 Total assets

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

$ 423,420

$ 425,175

$ 421,602

2

3





















































2021 Q4 vs



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4 Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 281

$ 241

$ 301

$ 288

$ 352

17%

(20)% Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

38,043

36,804

34,994

34,003

31,142

3

22 Interest-bearing deposits

272,937

269,134

271,314

276,325

274,300

1

— Total deposits

310,980

305,938

306,308

310,328

305,442

2

2 Securitized debt obligations

14,994

12,635

10,561

12,071

12,414

19

21 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

820

825

845

842

668

(1)

23 Senior and subordinated notes

27,219

23,983

24,878

25,467

27,382

13

(1) Other borrowings

53

58

59

70

75

(9)

(29) Total other debt

28,092

24,866

25,782

26,379

28,125

13

— Other liabilities

17,005

18,153

15,844

14,921

15,065

(6)

13 Total liabilities

371,352

361,833

358,796

363,987

361,398

3

3





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

34,112

35,051

35,472

33,671

33,480

(3)

2 Retained earnings

51,006

48,944

46,461

43,167

40,088

4

27 Accumulated other comprehensive income

374

1,360

1,792

1,783

3,494

(73)

(89) Treasury stock, at cost

(24,470)

(21,818)

(19,108)

(17,440)

(16,865)

12

45 Total stockholders' equity

61,029

63,544

64,624

61,188

60,204

(4)

1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

$ 423,420

$ 425,175

$ 421,602

2

3

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $151 million in Q4 2021, $123 million in Q3 2021, $175 million in Q2 2021, $180 million in Q1 2021 and $177 million in Q4 2020 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On March 2, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series B, which increased our net loss available to common shareholders by $22 million in Q1 2020. On December 1, 2020, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 6.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series F, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $17 million in Q4 2020. On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G, and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average tangible common equity ("TCE"). Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2020 Q4 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 272,805

$ 6,451

9.46%

$ 260,235

$ 6,205

9.54%

$ 251,135

$ 5,954

9.48% Investment securities

96,421

368

1.53

98,802

317

1.28

97,640

422

1.73 Cash equivalents and other

21,642

12

0.22

28,729

16

0.22

39,477

15

0.15 Total interest-earning assets

$ 390,868

$ 6,831

6.99

$ 387,766

$ 6,538

6.74

$ 388,252

$ 6,391

6.58 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 269,951

$ 222

0.33

$ 269,278

$ 228

0.34

$ 274,143

$ 347

0.51 Securitized debt obligations

13,775

30

0.87

12,420

29

0.93

12,651

34

1.08 Senior and subordinated notes

25,454

121

1.90

24,241

116

1.91

27,386

128

1.87 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,279

8

1.50

2,357

9

1.49

2,095

9

1.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 311,459

$ 381

0.49

$ 308,296

$ 382

0.49

$ 316,275

$ 518

0.65 Net interest income/spread





$ 6,450

6.50





$ 6,156

6.25





$ 5,873

5.93 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.10









0.10









0.12 Net interest margin









6.60%









6.35%









6.05%





Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest Income/ Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 257,328

$ 24,263

9.43%

$ 254,901

$ 24,074

9.44% Investment securities

98,394

1,446

1.47

87,222

1,877

2.15 Cash equivalents and other

33,614

60

0.18

36,239

82

0.23 Total interest-earning assets

$ 389,336

$ 25,769

6.62

$ 378,362

$ 26,033

6.88 Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$ 271,500

$ 956

0.35

$ 263,279

$ 2,165

0.82 Securitized debt obligations

12,336

119

0.96

15,533

232

1.49 Senior and subordinated notes

25,530

488

1.91

29,621

679

2.29 Other borrowings and liabilities

2,261

35

1.57

2,882

44

1.55 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 311,627

$ 1,598

0.51

$ 311,315

$ 3,120

1.00 Net interest income/spread





$ 24,171

6.11





$ 22,913

5.88 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.10









0.18 Net interest margin









6.21%









6.06%

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

































































2021 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs. (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(1)

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

$ 95,309

$ 91,099

$ 98,504

10%

10%

$ 108,723

$ 98,504

10% International card businesses(2)

6,049

5,772

5,708

8,028

8,452

5

(28)

6,049

8,452

(28) Total credit card

114,772

105,030

101,017

99,127

106,956

9

7

114,772

106,956

7 Consumer banking:







































Auto

75,779

74,716

71,713

67,059

65,762

1

15

75,779

65,762

15 Retail banking

1,867

2,396

3,046

3,143

3,126

(22)

(40)

1,867

3,126

(40) Total consumer banking

77,646

77,112

74,759

70,202

68,888

1

13

77,646

68,888

13 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

35,262

33,096

29,616

30,008

30,681

7

15

35,262

30,681

15 Commercial and industrial

49,660

46,152

44,205

43,794

45,099

8

10

49,660

45,099

10 Total commercial banking

84,922

79,248

73,821

73,802

75,780

7

12

84,922

75,780

12 Total loans held for investment

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

$ 249,597

$ 243,131

$ 251,624

6

10

$ 277,340

$ 251,624

10 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 102,717

$ 96,309

$ 91,535

$ 92,594

$ 95,453

7%

8%

$ 95,818

$ 101,837

(6)% International card businesses

5,871

5,737

8,139

7,940

8,108

2

(28)

6,913

8,245

(16) Total credit card

108,588

102,046

99,674

100,534

103,561

6

5

102,731

110,082

(7) Consumer banking:







































Auto

75,284

73,296

69,543

66,185

65,590

3

15

71,108

63,227

12 Retail banking

2,160

2,700

3,162

3,049

3,218

(20)

(33)

2,765

3,072

(10) Total consumer banking

77,444

75,996

72,705

69,234

68,808

2

13

73,873

66,299

11 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

33,591

30,314

30,124

29,856

30,825

11

9

30,980

31,135

— Commercial and industrial

47,536

44,745

43,960

44,313

44,495

6

7

45,146

45,819

(1) Total commercial banking

81,127

75,059

74,084

74,169

75,320

8

8

76,126

76,954

(1) Total average loans held for investment

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

$ 246,463

$ 243,937

$ 247,689

6

8

$ 252,730

$ 253,335

—

































































2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021 vs.

2020



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

1.49%

1.36%

2.28%

2.54%

2.69%

13 bps

(120) bps

1.90%

3.93%

(203) bps International card businesses

0.14

2.72

2.41

2.30

1.86

(258)

(172)

1.96

3.26

(130) Total credit card

1.42

1.43

2.29

2.52

2.63

(1)

(121)

1.90

3.88

(198) Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.58

0.18

(0.12)

0.47

0.47

40

11

0.28

0.83

(55) Retail banking

6.69

2.45

1.41

1.68

1.88

4%

5%

2.77

1.82

95 Total consumer banking

0.75

0.27

(0.06)

0.52

0.53

48 bps

22 bps

0.37

0.87

(50) Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

—

0.01

0.04

0.06

0.02

(1)

(2)

0.03

0.13

(10) Commercial and industrial

(0.03)

0.07

(0.21)

0.11

0.74

(10)

(77)

(0.01)

0.73

(74) Total commercial banking

(0.02)

0.05

(0.11)

0.09

0.45

(7)

(47)

—

0.49

(49) Total net charge-offs

0.79

0.67

0.88

1.21

1.38

12

(59)

0.88

2.06

(118) 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

2.22%

1.93%

1.68%

2.24%

2.42%

29 bps

(20) bps

2.22%

2.42%

(20) bps International card businesses

3.42

3.27

2.89

2.51

2.61

15

81

3.42

2.61

81 Total credit card

2.28

2.00

1.75

2.26

2.44

28

(16)

2.28

2.44

(16) Consumer banking:







































Auto

4.32

3.65

3.26

3.12

4.78

67

(46)

4.32

4.78

(46) Retail banking

1.92

1.15

0.79

1.02

1.32

77

60

1.92

1.32

60 Total consumer banking

4.26

3.58

3.16

3.03

4.62

68

(36)

4.26

4.62

(36) Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.16%

0.16%

0.20%

0.17%

0.24%

—

(8) bps

0.16%

0.24%

(8) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

—

(1)

0.01

0.02

(1) Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.45

0.36

0.29

0.29

0.45

9 bps

—

0.45

0.45

— Retail banking

2.51

2.20

1.75

1.16

0.96

31

155

2.51

0.96

155 Total consumer banking

0.50

0.42

0.35

0.33

0.47

8

3

0.50

0.47

3 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

1.09

0.87

1.02

0.78

0.65

22

44

1.09

0.65

44 Commercial and industrial

0.64

0.68

1.03

1.02

1.00

(4)

(36)

0.64

1.00

(36) Total commercial banking

0.82

0.76

1.03

0.92

0.86

6

(4)

0.82

0.86

(4) Total nonperforming loans

0.40

0.35

0.41

0.38

0.40

5

—

0.40

0.40

— Total nonperforming assets

0.41

0.37

0.43

0.40

0.41

4

—

0.41

0.41

—

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of September 30, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 338

$ 8,306

$ 1,988

$ 73

$ 2,061

$ 1,206

$ 11,573 Charge-offs

(702)

(84)

(786)

(305)

(40)

(345)

(1)

(1,132) Recoveries

318

82

400

195

5

200

5

605 Net charge-offs

(384)

(2)

(386)

(110)

(35)

(145)

4

(527) Provision (benefit) for credit losses

384

39

423

(26)

28

2

(43)

382 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

—

37

37

(136)

(7)

(143)

(39)

(145) Other changes(5)

—

2

2

—

—

—

—

2 Balance as of December 31, 2021

7,968

377

8,345

1,852

66

1,918

1,167

11,430 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of September 30, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

166

166 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Balance as of December 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

165

165 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 377

$ 8,345

$ 1,852

$ 66

$ 1,918

$ 1,332

$ 11,595





Year Ended December 31, 2021



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic Card

International Card Businesses

Total Credit Card

Auto

Retail Banking

Total Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

$ 10,650

$ 541

$ 11,191

$ 2,615

$ 100

$ 2,715

$ 1,658

$ 15,564 Charge-offs

(3,138)

(343)

(3,481)

(1,118)

(93)

(1,211)

(48)

(4,740) Recoveries

1,318

207

1,525

918

17

935

46

2,506 Net charge-offs

(1,820)

(136)

(1,956)

(200)

(76)

(276)

(2)

(2,234) Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(868)

(34)

(902)

(563)

42

(521)

(489)

(1,912) Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(2,688)

(170)

(2,858)

(763)

(34)

(797)

(491)

(4,146) Other changes(5)

6

6

12

—

—

—

—

12 Balance as of December 31, 2021

7,968

377

8,345

1,852

66

1,918

1,167

11,430 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2020

—

—

—

—

—

—

195

195 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(30)

(30) Balance as of December 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

165

165 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 377

$ 8,345

$ 1,852

$ 66

$ 1,918

$ 1,332

$ 11,595

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,865

$ 2,158

$ 595

$ (168)

$ 6,450

$ 14,074

$ 8,448

$ 2,153

$ (504)

$ 24,171 Non-interest income (loss)

1,261

142

345

(80)

1,668

4,806

554

1,148

(244)

6,264 Total net revenue (loss)

5,126

2,300

940

(248)

8,118

18,880

9,002

3,301

(748)

30,435 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

423

2

(44)

—

381

(902)

(521)

(519)

(2)

(1,944) Non-interest expense

2,799

1,285

520

74

4,678

9,621

4,711

1,815

423

16,570 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,904

1,013

464

(322)

3,059

10,161

4,812

2,005

(1,169)

15,809 Income tax provision (benefit)

451

239

109

(166)

633

2,403

1,136

473

(597)

3,415 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,453

$ 774

$ 355

$ (156)

$ 2,426

$ 7,758

$ 3,676

$ 1,532

$ (572)

$ 12,394













































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,620

$ 2,159

$ 578

$ (201)

$ 6,156



















Non-interest income (loss)

1,263

127

306

(22)

1,674



















Total net revenue (loss)

4,883

2,286

884

(223)

7,830



















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)

(91)

(53)

—

(342)



















Non-interest expense

2,424

1,186

459

117

4,186



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,657

1,191

478

(340)

3,986



















Income tax provision (benefit)

627

282

113

(140)

882



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,030

$ 909

$ 365

$ (200)

$ 3,104

































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

Commercial Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,413

$ 2,012

$ 522

$ (74)

$ 5,873

$ 13,776

$ 7,238

$ 2,048

$ (149)

$ 22,913 Non-interest income

1,054

136

268

6

1,464

3,823

466

923

398

5,610 Total net revenue (loss)

4,467

2,148

790

(68)

7,337

17,599

7,704

2,971

249

28,523 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

231

60

(28)

1

264

7,327

1,753

1,181

3

10,264 Non-interest expense

2,311

1,121

445

132

4,009

8,491

4,159

1,706

700

15,056 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,925

967

373

(201)

3,064

1,781

1,792

84

(454)

3,203 Income tax provision (benefit)

454

230

88

(276)

496

420

425

19

(378)

486 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,471

$ 737

$ 285

$ 75

$ 2,568

$ 1,361

$ 1,367

$ 65

$ (76)

$ 2,717

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,865

$ 3,620

$ 3,217

$ 3,372

$ 3,413

7%

13%

$ 14,074

$ 13,776

2% Non-interest income

1,261

1,263

1,253

1,029

1,054

—

20

4,806

3,823

26 Total net revenue

5,126

4,883

4,470

4,401

4,467

5

15

18,880

17,599

7 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

423

(198)

(635)

(492)

231

**

83

(902)

7,327

** Non-interest expense

2,799

2,424

2,263

2,135

2,311

15

21

9,621

8,491

13 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,904

2,657

2,842

2,758

1,925

(28)

(1)

10,161

1,781

** Income tax provision

451

627

672

653

454

(28)

(1)

2,403

420

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,453

$ 2,030

$ 2,170

$ 2,105

$ 1,471

(28)

(1)

$ 7,758

$ 1,361

** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(1)(2)

$ 114,772

$ 105,030

$ 101,017

$ 99,127

$ 106,956

9

7

$ 114,772

$ 106,956

7 Average loans held for investment

108,588

102,046

99,674

100,534

103,561

6

5

102,731

110,082

(7) Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.94%

14.88%

14.04%

14.49%

14.24%

6 bps

70 bps

14.60%

14.08%

52 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.11

18.33

17.59

17.17

16.92

(22)

119

17.81

15.91

190 Net charge-off rate

1.42

1.43

2.29

2.52

2.63

(1)

(121)

1.90

3.88

(198) 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.28

2.00

1.75

2.26

2.44

28

(16)

2.28

2.44

(16) 30+ day delinquency rate

2.29

2.00

1.75

2.27

2.45

29

(16)

2.29

2.45

(16) Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

—

(1)

0.01

0.02

(1) Purchase volume(9)

$ 149,982

$ 136,614

$ 132,676

$ 108,333

$ 117,141

10%

28%

$ 527,605

$ 414,312

27%























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,558

$ 3,319

$ 2,944

$ 3,095

$ 3,129

7%

14%

$ 12,916

$ 12,599

3% Non-interest income

1,190

1,200

1,183

959

994

(1)

20

4,532

3,583

26 Total net revenue

4,748

4,519

4,127

4,054

4,123

5

15

17,448

16,182

8 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

384

(200)

(561)

(491)

231

**

66

(868)

6,979

** Non-interest expense

2,564

2,191

2,034

1,923

2,063

17

24

8,712

7,625

14 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,800

2,528

2,654

2,622

1,829

(29)

(2)

9,604

1,578

** Income tax provision

424

597

626

619

433

(29)

(2)

2,266

374

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,376

$ 1,931

$ 2,028

$ 2,003

$ 1,396

(29)

(1)

$ 7,338

$ 1,204

** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment(1)

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

$ 95,309

$ 91,099

$ 98,504

10

10

$ 108,723

$ 98,504

10 Average loans held for investment

102,717

96,309

91,535

92,594

95,453

7

8

95,818

101,837

(6) Average yield on loans outstanding(7)

14.86%

14.80%

13.91%

14.34%

14.07%

6 bps

79 bps

14.49%

13.88%

61 bps Total net revenue margin(8)

18.14

18.40

17.66

17.15

16.91

(26)

123

17.85

15.80

205 Net charge-off rate

1.49

1.36

2.28

2.54

2.69

13

(120)

1.90

3.93

(203) 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.22

1.93

1.68

2.24

2.42

29

(20)

2.22

2.42

(20) Purchase volume(9)

$ 138,825

$ 126,057

$ 122,456

$ 99,960

$ 107,572

10%

29%

$ 487,297

$ 380,787

28% Refreshed FICO scores:(10)







































Greater than 660

71%

71%

72%

70%

69%

—

2

71%

69%

2 660 or below

29

29

28

30

31

—

(2)

29

31

(2) Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%









100%

100%





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Consumer Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 2,158

$ 2,159

$ 2,101

$ 2,030

$ 2,012

—

7%

$ 8,448

$ 7,238

17% Non-interest income

142

127

144

141

136

12%

4

554

466

19 Total net revenue

2,300

2,286

2,245

2,171

2,148

1

7

9,002

7,704

17 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2

(91)

(306)

(126)

60

**

(97)

(521)

1,753

** Non-interest expense

1,285

1,186

1,123

1,117

1,121

8

15

4,711

4,159

13 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,013

1,191

1,428

1,180

967

(15)

5

4,812

1,792

169 Income tax provision

239

282

337

278

230

(15)

4

1,136

425

167 Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 774

$ 909

$ 1,091

$ 902

$ 737

(15)

5

$ 3,676

$ 1,367

169 Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 77,646

$ 77,112

$ 74,759

$ 70,202

$ 68,888

1

13

$ 77,646

$ 68,888

13 Average loans held for investment

77,444

75,996

72,705

69,234

68,808

2

13

73,873

66,299

11 Average yield on loans held for investment(7)

7.55%

7.78%

7.99%

8.16%

8.28%

(23) bps

(73) bps

7.86%

8.37%

(51) bps Auto loan originations

$ 9,721

$ 11,570

$ 12,959

$ 8,833

$ 7,371

(16)%

32%

$ 43,083

$ 32,282

33% Period-end deposits

256,407

252,387

251,155

254,001

249,815

2

3

256,407

249,815

3 Average deposits

253,372

251,307

252,488

249,499

249,419

1

2

251,676

236,369

6 Average deposits interest rate

0.30%

0.30%

0.31%

0.36%

0.47%

—

(17) bps

0.32%

0.76%

(44) bps Net charge-off (recovery) rate

0.75

0.27

(0.06)

0.52

0.53

48 bps

22

0.37

0.87

(50) 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.26

3.58

3.16

3.03

4.62

68

(36)

4.26

4.62

(36) 30+ day delinquency rate

4.66

3.88

3.40

3.25

5.00

78

(34)

4.66

5.00

(34) Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.50

0.42

0.35

0.33

0.47

8

3

0.50

0.47

3 Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.56

0.47

0.40

0.39

0.54

9

2

0.56

0.54

2 Auto—At origination FICO scores:(11)







































Greater than 660

50%

49%

48%

47%

46%

1%

4%

50%

46%

4% 621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20

—

—

20

20

— 620 or below

30

31

32

33

34

(1)

(4)

30

34

(4) Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%









100%

100%















































CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Commercial Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 595

$ 578

$ 460

$ 520

$ 522

3%

14%

$ 2,153

$ 2,048

5 Non-interest income

345

306

257

240

268

13

29

1,148

923

24 Total net revenue(6)

940

884

717

760

790

6

19

3,301

2,971

11 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(44)

(53)

(219)

(203)

(28)

(17)

57

(519)

1,181

** Non-interest expense

520

459

417

419

445

13

17

1,815

1,706

6 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

464

478

519

544

373

(3)

24

2,005

84

** Income tax provision

109

113

123

128

88

(4)

24

473

19

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 355

$ 365

$ 396

$ 416

$ 285

(3)

25

$ 1,532

$ 65

** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

$ 73,821

$ 73,802

$ 75,780

7

12

$ 84,922

$ 75,780

12 Average loans held for investment

81,127

75,059

74,084

74,169

75,320

8

8

76,126

76,954

(1) Average yield on loans held for investment(6)(7)

2.71%

2.77%

2.72%

2.76%

2.83%

(6) bps

(12) bps

2.74%

3.13%

(39) bps Period-end deposits

$ 44,809

$ 43,347

$ 42,973

$ 41,552

$ 39,590

3%

13%

$ 44,809

$ 39,590

13% Average deposits

44,206

42,729

42,311

40,107

38,676

3

14

42,350

35,468

19 Average deposits interest rate

0.12%

0.15%

0.14%

0.18%

0.23%

(3) bps

(11) bps

0.14%

0.40%

(26) bps Net charge-off (recovery) rate

(0.02)

0.05

(0.11)

0.09

0.45

**

**

—

0.49

** Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.82

0.76

1.03

0.92

0.86

6

(4)

0.82

0.86

(4) Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.82

0.76

1.03

0.92

0.86

6

(4)

0.82

0.86

(4) Risk category:(12)







































Noncriticized

$ 79,014

$ 73,218

$ 67,481

$ 66,299

$ 67,964

8%

16%

$ 79,014

$ 67,964

16% Criticized performing

5,209

5,429

5,581

6,821

7,166

(4)

(27)

5,209

7,166

(27) Criticized nonperforming

699

601

759

682

650

16

8

699

650

8 Total commercial banking loans

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

$ 73,821

$ 73,802

$ 75,780

7

12

$ 84,922

$ 75,780

12 Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)







































Noncriticized

93.1%

92.3%

91.4%

89.9%

89.6%

80 bps

350 bps

93.1%

89.6%

350 bps Criticized performing

6.1

6.9

7.6

9.2

9.5

(80)

(340)

6.1

9.5

(340) Criticized nonperforming

0.8

0.8

1.0

0.9

0.9

—

(10)

0.8

0.9

(10) Total commercial banking loans

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%









100.0%

100.0%





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

























2021 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020









2021 vs (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2021

2020

2020 Other







































Earnings:







































Net interest loss

$ (168)

$ (201)

$ (35)

$ (100)

$ (74)

(16)%

127%

$ (504)

$ (149)

** Non-interest income (loss)

(80)

(22)

(23)

(119)

6

**

**

(244)

398

** Total net revenue (loss)(6)

(248)

(223)

(58)

(219)

(68)

11

**

(748)

249

** Provision (benefit) for credit losses

—

—

—

(2)

1

—

**

(2)

3

** Non-interest expense(13)

74

117

163

69

132

(37)

(44)

423

700

(40)% Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(322)

(340)

(221)

(286)

(201)

(5)

60

(1,169)

(454)

157 Income tax benefit

(166)

(140)

(101)

(190)

(276)

19

(40)

(597)

(378)

58 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ (156)

$ (200)

$ (120)

$ (96)

$ 75

(22)

**

$ (572)

$ (76)

** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end deposits

$ 9,764

$ 10,204

$ 12,180

$ 14,775

$ 16,037

(4)

(39)

$ 9,764

$ 16,037

(39) Average deposits

9,694

10,999

13,418

15,450

16,418

(12)

(41)

12,371

18,998

(35) Total







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 6,450

$ 6,156

$ 5,743

$ 5,822

$ 5,873

5%

10%

$ 24,171

$ 22,913

5% Non-interest income

1,668

1,674

1,631

1,291

1,464

—

14

6,264

5,610

12 Total net revenue

8,118

7,830

7,374

7,113

7,337

4

11

30,435

28,523

7 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

381

(342)

(1,160)

(823)

264

**

44

(1,944)

10,264

** Non-interest expense

4,678

4,186

3,966

3,740

4,009

12

17

16,570

15,056

10 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

3,059

3,986

4,568

4,196

3,064

(23)

—

15,809

3,203

** Income tax provision

633

882

1,031

869

496

(28)

28

3,415

486

** Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,426

$ 3,104

$ 3,537

$ 3,327

$ 2,568

(22)

(6)

$ 12,394

$ 2,717

** Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

$ 249,597

$ 243,131

$ 251,624

6

10

$ 277,340

$ 251,624

10 Average loans held for investment

267,159

253,101

246,463

243,937

247,689

6

8

252,730

253,335

— Period-end deposits

310,980

305,938

306,308

310,328

305,442

2

2

310,980

305,442

2 Average deposits

307,272

305,035

308,217

305,056

304,513

1

1

306,397

290,835

5

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)



(1) We reclassified $2.1 billion in partnership loans to held for sale as of September 30, 2020. (2) We reclassified $2.6 billion in international partnership loans to held for sale as of June 30, 2021. (3) Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. (4) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. (5) Primarily represents foreign currency translation adjustments. (6) Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category. (7) Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Annualized interest income does not include any allocations, such as funds transfer pricing. (8) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average loans outstanding during the period. (9) Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions. (10) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category. (11) Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category. (12) Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities. (13) Includes charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures(1)





Basel III Standardized Approach (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Regulatory Capital Metrics



















Common equity excluding AOCI

$ 58,206

$ 58,705

$ 58,969

$ 57,607

$ 55,299 Adjustments:



















AOCI, net of tax(2)

(23)

(33)

(5)

(13)

(29) Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(14,562)

(14,435)

(14,440)

(14,444)

(14,448) Intangible assets, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(108)

(84)

(76)

(81)

(86) Other

(12)

(15)

(16)

(18)

— Common equity Tier 1 capital

$ 43,501

$ 44,138

$ 44,432

$ 43,051

$ 40,736 Tier 1 capital

$ 48,346

$ 50,049

$ 50,920

$ 47,898

$ 45,583 Total capital(3)

56,089

57,851

57,932

54,780

52,788 Risk-weighted assets

332,684

318,729

307,334

295,209

297,903 Adjusted average assets(4)

415,141

411,216

411,032

408,596

406,762 Capital Ratios



















Common equity Tier 1 capital(5)

13.1%

13.8%

14.5%

14.6%

13.7% Tier 1 capital(6)

14.5

15.7

16.6

16.2

15.3 Total capital(7)

16.9

18.2

18.8

18.6

17.7 Tier 1 leverage(4)

11.6

12.2

12.4

11.7

11.2 Tangible common equity ("TCE")(8)

9.9

10.4

10.6

10.1

10.0





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP





2021 2020

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

2021

2020 Adjusted diluted EPS:







































Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

$ 3,446

$ 3,236

$ 2,462

$ 2,319

$ (1,009)

$ (1,420)

$ 11,965

$ 2,375 Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—

45

55

—

(37)

40

265

45

100

313 U.K. Payment Protection Insurance customer refund reserve ("U.K. PPI Reserve")

—

—

—

—

—

(36)

—

—

—

(36) Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—

—

—

—

6

6

11

4

—

27 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders before income tax impacts (non-GAAP)

2,296

3,032

3,501

3,236

2,431

2,329

(733)

(1,371)

12,065

2,679 Income tax impacts

—

(11)

(13)

—

5

(12)

(3)

(12)

(24)

(22) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(10)

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 2,296

$ 3,021

$ 3,488

$ 3,236

$ 2,436

$ 2,317

$ (736)

$ (1,383)

$ 12,041

$ 2,655









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) (GAAP)

424.3

440.5

452.3

460.1

460.2

458.5

456.7

457.6

444.2

458.9









































Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

$ 7.03

$ 5.35

$ 5.06

$ (2.21)

$ (3.10)

$ 26.94

$ 5.18 Impact of adjustments noted above

—

0.08

0.09

—

(0.06)

(0.01)

0.60

0.08

0.17

0.61 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 5.41

$ 6.86

$ 7.71

$ 7.03

$ 5.29

$ 5.05

$ (1.61)

$ (3.02)

$ 27.11

$ 5.79









































Adjusted efficiency ratio:







































Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 4,678

$ 4,186

$ 3,966

$ 3,740

$ 4,009

$ 3,548

$ 3,770

$ 3,729

$ 16,570

$ 15,056 Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—

(45)

(55)

—

37

(40)

(265)

(45)

(100)

(313) Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—

—

—

—

(6)

(6)

(11)

(4)

—

(27) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$ 4,678

$ 4,141

$ 3,911

$ 3,740

$ 4,040

$ 3,502

$ 3,494

$ 3,680

$ 16,470

$ 14,716









































Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 8,118

$ 7,830

$ 7,374

$ 7,113

$ 7,337

$ 7,381

$ 6,556

$ 7,249

$ 30,435

$ 28,523 U.K. PPI Reserve

—

—

—

—

—

(36)

—

—

—

(36) Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 8,118

$ 7,830

$ 7,374

$ 7,113

$ 7,337

$ 7,345

$ 6,556

$ 7,249

$ 30,435

$ 28,487









































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

57.63%

53.46%

53.78%

52.58%

54.64%

48.07%

57.50%

51.44%

54.44%

52.79% Impact of adjustments noted above

— bps

(57) bps

(74) bps

— bps

42 bps

(39) bps

(421) bps

(67)bps

(32) bps

(113) bps Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

57.63%

52.89%

53.04%

52.58%

55.06%

47.68%

53.29%

50.77%

54.12%

51.66%









































Adjusted operating efficiency ratio:







































Operating expense (GAAP)

$ 3,679

$ 3,435

$ 3,346

$ 3,239

$ 3,446

$ 3,265

$ 3,497

$ 3,238

$ 13,699

$ 13,446 Legal reserve activity, including insurance recoveries

—

(45)

(55)

—

37

(40)

(265)

(45)

(100)

(313) Cybersecurity Incident expenses, net of insurance

—

—

—

—

(6)

(6)

(11)

(4)

—

(27) Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP)

$ 3,679

$ 3,390

$ 3,291

$ 3,239

$ 3,477

$ 3,219

$ 3,221

$ 3,189

$ 13,599

$ 13,106









































Total net revenue (GAAP)

$ 8,118

$ 7,830

$ 7,374

$ 7,113

$ 7,337

$ 7,381

$ 6,556

$ 7,249

$ 30,435

$ 28,523 U.K. PPI Reserve

—

—

—

—

—

(36)

—

—

—

(36) Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 8,118

$ 7,830

$ 7,374

$ 7,113

$ 7,337

$ 7,345

$ 6,556

$ 7,249

$ 30,435

$ 28,487









































Operating efficiency ratio (GAAP)

45.32%

43.87%

45.38%

45.54%

46.97%

44.24 %

53.34%

44.67%

45.01%

47.14% Impact of adjustments noted above

— bps

(57) bps

(75) bps

— bps

42 bps

(41) bps

(421) bps

(68)bps

(33) bps

(113) bps Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

45.32%

43.30%

44.63%

45.54%

47.39%

43.83%

49.13%

43.99%

44.68%

46.01%





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of TCE, tangible assets and metrics computed using these amounts, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible assets, return on average TCE and TCE ratio. We consider these metrics to be key financial performance measures that management uses in assessing capital adequacy and the level of returns generated. While our non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, analysts and bank regulatory agencies to assess the capital position of financial services companies, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP





2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 (Dollars in millions)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Tangible Common Equity (Period-End)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 61,029

$ 63,544

$ 64,624

$ 61,188

$ 60,204 Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,907)

(14,766)

(14,774)

(14,789)

(14,809) Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(4,845)

(5,912)

(6,488)

(4,847)

(4,847) Tangible common equity

$ 41,277

$ 42,866

$ 43,362

$ 41,552

$ 40,548 Tangible Common Equity (Average)



















Stockholders' equity

$ 62,498

$ 64,682

$ 62,376

$ 60,623

$ 59,389 Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,847)

(14,777)

(14,788)

(14,807)

(14,824) Noncumulative perpetual preferred stock

(5,552)

(6,452)

(5,491)

(4,847)

(5,168) Tangible common equity

$ 42,099

$ 43,453

$ 42,097

$ 40,969

$ 39,397 Tangible Assets (Period-End)



















Total assets

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

$ 423,420

$ 425,175

$ 421,602 Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,907)

(14,766)

(14,774)

(14,789)

(14,809) Tangible assets

$ 417,474

$ 410,611

$ 408,646

$ 410,386

$ 406,793 Tangible Assets (Average)



















Total assets

$ 427,845

$ 424,506

$ 424,099

$ 421,808

$ 420,011 Goodwill and intangible assets(9)

(14,847)

(14,777)

(14,788)

(14,807)

(14,824) Tangible assets

$ 412,998

$ 409,729

$ 409,311

$ 407,001

$ 405,187

__________ (1) Regulatory capital metrics and capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (2) Excludes certain components of AOCI as permitted under the Tailoring Rules. (3) Total capital equals the sum of Tier 1 capital and Tier 2 capital. (4) Adjusted average assets for the purpose of calculating our Tier 1 leverage ratio represents total average assets adjusted for amounts that are deducted from Tier 1 capital, predominately goodwill and intangible assets. Tier 1 leverage ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by adjusted average assets. (5) Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on common equity Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (6) Tier 1 capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (7) Total capital ratio is a regulatory capital measure calculated based on total capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (8) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. (9) Includes impact of related deferred taxes. (10) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total.

