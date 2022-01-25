GOWITHFLOW, BACKED BY GALP ENERGIA, SUCCESSFUL IN UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS-LED INNOVATION COALITION

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoWithFlow, a sustainable mobility start-up headquartered in Portugal, will bring its European decarbonisation experience to the US as part of a successful coalition aiming to transform the Metro Memphis economy under the Biden Administration's Build Back Better program.

The coalition - led by the University of Memphis - was announced on December 13 as one of 60 finalists in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, one of the U.S. Economic Development Administration's American Rescue Plan programs. As a result, the coalition will receive a $500,000 grant to further develop its proposal and plans, with the aim of securing a full implementation grant.

The successful proposal, titled "Digital Delta", leverages the existing industry strengths of the Memphis region, strategically improves workforce in key areas, and enables the transformation of the regional economic landscape by building the most connected urban-rural innovation district in the United States.

GoWithFlow's role in the coalition is focussed on one of five key areas in the plan – Electric and Sustainable Mobility Development. The project will address final mile logistics and business fleet electrification, micro mobility options such as e-bikes and scooters, as well as shared and public transportation that serves businesses, commuters, visitors, and citizens alike. The project will also establish a regional perspective on mobility for the community by creating a plan for implementation of charging infrastructure, addressing barriers to creating economies of scale, and connecting urban, suburban and rural constituents through Sustainable Mobility programs.

Jane Hoffer, GoWithFlow CEO and American expat said "We couldn't be more excited about the news of the coalition's status as a finalist, which comes after months of preparation. The coalition's plans will transform the area and serve as a world-leading example to others in the U.S. and beyond where this type of infrastructure and connectivity is also needed."

Since 2010, the team behind GoWithFlow have been helping organizations manage fleet transition towards low- or no-emission vehicles and providing Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Electric Mobility Service Providers (EMSPs) with technology and the crucial support they need to deliver their own products and services.

With unrivalled experience and expertise, and financially backed by Portugal's Galp Energia (January 2022. Market Cap: $7.43 Billion), GoWithFlow is now taking its technology to key geographies across Europe, LATAM, and the United States.

About GoWithFlow

GoWithFlow and its Mobility Change Platform (MCP) help enterprises manage the transition of their fleet to low- or no-emission vehicles while reducing overall fleet and energy costs. Flow's MCP provides an integrated view of vehicle and energy data, enabling fleet and facilities managers to plan and operate a network of combustion and electric vehicles along with managing fuel and electricity consumption. Named Portugal's top cleantech startup in 2020. Flow's majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe's energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, visit https://gowithflow.io.

