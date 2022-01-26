Curbio Announces Brokerage Partnership with Corcoran Global Living

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Curbio, the leading home improvement solution for real estate agents and brokerages, formally announced the addition of Corcoran Global Living to its brokerage partnerships program.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Curbio has become part of the powering force behind Corcoran Global Living Concierge Services, a new service created to empower clients to sell their homes more quickly and at better prices. The implementation of this new service also means that Corcoran Global Living's real estate agents will now have access to a completely turnkey home improvement service with fix now, pay later terms for their clients, positioning them to win more listings in a competitive market.

"We're incredibly excited to formally announce our partnership with Corcoran Global Living and provide their agents with a streamlined solution for getting every listing market-ready," says Olivia Mariani, head of Marketing at Curbio. "In an industry where demand for concierge services is continuing to rise, we're thrilled to provide Corcoran Global Living with a powerful tool that can be used to provide a better transaction experience for all of their agents and clients."

In joining Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, brokerages gain access to a completely customizable concierge solution that costs them nothing. Curbio offers pay-at-closing home improvements with no project minimums or maximums, making it an ideal solution for any listing. Partnerships can be leveraged not only as a tool for improving the client experience, but also to recruit and retain top agent talent.

The announcement of this partnership indicates significant growth for Curbio, which is now operating in 25 markets across the United States.

About Curbio

Curbio is the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients. Founded in 2017, the company has set out to transform the process of getting homes move-in ready with its streamlined approach to home improvement. Powered by technology, Curbio has created a one-stop solution for pre-listing home improvements, handling the entire process from start to finish. Curbio is a completely turnkey solution, taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acting as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. Curbio makes home improvement accessible and stress-free so that every real estate agent and contractor can grow their business, and every seller can unlock the value in their home. From simple repairs to whole home makeovers, Curbio gets every listing on the market faster and sold for top dollar.

