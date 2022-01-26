Elbit Systems Awarded a $16 Million Contract to Supply a Space Telescope to the Weizmann Institute of Science

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems") announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $16 million to supply a space telescope to the Weizmann Institute of Science under Israel's Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite ("ULTRASAT") program to observe and research deep space. The ULTRASAT program is jointly managed and funded by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Israeli Space Agency and is carried out in association with the German DESY research center. The contract will be performed over a period of two years.

Elbit Systems will develop, manufacture and integrate a highly sensitive, wide field of view (200 square degrees) ultraviolet space telescope that is intended to help scientists in understanding the creation of heavy elements, black holes and gravitational waves and discover astronomical phenomena such as supernovas (star explosions). Elbit Systems has a record of providing space cameras, satellites and other electronic instruments of its production to space programs in Israel, the U.S., Europe, South Korea and Brazil.

Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, commented: "We are proud to take part in this scientific endeavor lending our capabilities and experience to the effort to better understand nature. We are pleased with the opportunity to cooperate with the Israel Space Agency and with the scientific community led by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the German DESY research center."

