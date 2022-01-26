Hundreds to Attend 'Family Fun Day' Celebrating Florida School Choices

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to celebrate education and learn about Florida's school choices at The LIBRE Institute's Family Fun Day from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

The celebration, one of Florida's largest during National School Choice Week, will be packed with informational sessions and special guest speakers. While parents learn more about their education options, children can enjoy face painting, a balloon artist, free cotton candy and popcorn, and even a kid's yoga class.

Information about public, private, and special education will be available at the free fair:

A representative from Step Up for Students will lead an information session on Florida's K-12 scholarships and the application process.

Lisbeth Coto , special needs educator and founder of Lightwork Education & Wellness Center, will speak about a wellness-based education model and share tips for how parents can choose the best school for their child's needs.

Academica Charter Schools staff will be present to give parents information on new charter schools opening in Miami-Dade County .

The event is open to all families and will take place at Peacock Park, located at 2820 McFarlane Rd.

This Family Fun Day is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week Jan. 23-29, 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are thrilled to join National School Choice Week, Step Up for Students, and all of our coalition partners committed to expanding educational freedom for all families – including South Florida's Hispanic community," said Maria Ferre, community engagement director at The LIBRE Initiative. "Now more than ever, we need to equip families with the tools and resources they need to customize an education plan that works for each child. We will continue to keep the drumbeat going for educational freedom not just this week, but throughout the year, in every corner of the Sunshine State."

The event is planned by The LIBRE Institute, a nonprofit that seeks to engage and inform the U.S. Hispanic community on the benefits of a free and open society, and Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which is dedicated to the belief that every person has a unique set of gifts and the ability to contribute to society in their own way.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

