MEDFORD COOPERATIVE WELCOMES ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP COUNTY MARKET TO THE FAMILY

MEDFORD, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford Cooperative announced today the purchase of the A-F County Market grocery store located in Adams-Friendship, WI. The store will transition from Rich and Deb Wachholz's family ownership to the Medford Cooperative. This acquisition is a natural fit as the businesses share the same core values of providing great customer service, giving back to the communities served and supporting colleagues looking to further develop their career.

A-F County Market (PRNewswire)

Chris Piotrowski, Medford Cooperative CEO & General Manager, stated, "We would first like to welcome the employees and customers of the A-F County Market as this is another exciting step in expanding our company footprint into a new area. We look forward to joining the Adams-Friendship community and continuing our strong tradition of supporting the communities that we serve. For our current and new founded customers, this acquisition increases our footprint, size and scale to allow better buying power that can be passed back to our patrons."

"We would like to thank our employees for their continued focus on customer service and community involvement. We would like to thank our customers for over 30 years of support and friendship. I'm truly humbled by the support over the years. Although I will miss the day-to-day interaction, I will still be part of the community," commented Rich Wachholz, Owner of A-F County Market.

The team at Medford Cooperative is working closely with the Adams-Friendship County Market team to ensure a smooth transition. The Adams-Friendship County Market will continue business as usual, under its current name. It is expected all employees will remain and the store will continue to function as it does today. The tentative closing date will take place in February, pending final logistical details. The Hud-son Forestry business will remain under the management of Rich Wachholz and his team at 500 N. Main Street, Adams.

About Medford Cooperative

Medford Cooperative is a member-owned, producer cooperative that was founded in 1911, making it one of the oldest cooperatives in the state of Wisconsin. The cooperative is diversified with departments in agriculture (feed/grain and agronomy), energy (refined fuels and propane) and retail (grocery, hardware and Cenex convenience stores). For more information, go to www.medfordcoop.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medford Cooperative