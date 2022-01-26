Peregrine Connect, LLC Announces Completion of Spin-Off from Neudesic, LLC

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Peregrine Connect is excited to announce the spin-off from Neudesic, LLC into its own company.

By spinning off into its own company, Peregrine Connect is now positioned to invest heavily in its "customer experience, go-to-market functions, and research & development."

This separation will allow Peregrine Connect to speed up the development of new features and capabilities for its upcoming Platform as a service (PaaS) software release dedicated to Application, API, and Workflow Integration. This will compliment Peregrine Connect's existing on-premise integration offering.

The Peregrine Connect Platform is currently composed of Neuron ESB, Design Studio, Management Suite, and NetSuite PSA Add-In for Microsoft Project.

Our announcement expresses our customer obsession and strategy for the integration market. The company plans to invest in producing more connectors, cloud hosted subscription model, state-of-the-art healthy data integration features, and custom ease of use to design & execute integrations for organizations of all sizes.

Neudesic CEO Parsa Rohani said,"When you enable a focused group of talented individuals, the sky is the limit for scale and growth. Being spun off will allow Peregrine Connect to seize new opportunities as a standalone company."

Peregrine Connect is generously funded and backed by experienced technology executives who see a bright future. They expect a heavy impact in the integration market, competing alongside the big players with a more evolved platform and innovative integration features.

Peregrine Connect President/CTO Marty Wasznicky says, "This is a grand opportunity for Peregrine Connect to unlock its full potential to improve its service offerings. Customers and interested users will benefit from an accelerated timeline on the faster, smarter, and most cost-efficient integration software the industry has seen!"

Peregrine Connect is the same great product suite, now with even more focus on enabling organizations to execute and manage all integrations smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

About Peregrine Connect

Peregrine Connect is one of the leading integration platforms that enables businesses to simplify the design, deployment, hosting, management of applications, APIs, and workflows. The platform secures the most critical integrations and business processes with actionable visibility, pinpoint diagnostics, alerting and unified control across your entire organization. Peregrine Connect enables your Microsoft .NET resources to be reused and extended to further simplify the integration of applications and the automation of critical business functions.

The Peregrine Connect product portfolio encompasses Neuron ESB, Management Suite, Design Studio, and NetSuite PSA Add-In for Microsoft Project. Peregrine Connect offers an innovative set of connectors for popular enterprise applications. It provides robust data integration features and a simple yet flexible UI to design & execute integrations for organizations of all sizes. Customers benefit from a superior development experience, better performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value. Peregrine Connect customers deploy projects in a matter of weeks rather than months with clients around the globe in a variety of industries.

To learn more, visit https://www.peregrineconnect.com/

Peregrine Connect Contact:

Nelly Monjazeb

nelly.monjazeb@peregrineconnect.com

