Pica8 is Participating in Networking Field Day on January 28, 2022 in Santa Clara, California

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, a leader in enterprise networking software, today announced it will be presenting in Networking Field Day, part of the Tech Field Day conference series hosted by Gestalt IT Media LLC. The series is intended to bring together vendors and independent bloggers, freelance writers, speakers and influencers in the online communities to participate in an active demonstration forum for technology products important in the open marketplace today.

"Networking Field Day has become one of the more important technology showcases on the market today by connecting industry influencers and technologists with leading networking vendors for hands-on sessions with their products," said Tom Hollingsworth, Event Lead, Gestalt IT. "Our sessions try to cut through the marketing fluff to see what really makes these products and companies tick. We are looking forward to working with Pica8 at our event."

Pica8 Founder James Liao will present highlights of the Pica8 Networking Software Suite, which includes the AmpCon Network Controller and PicOS Software Switches. When installed on any common white box networking hardware, the Pica8 solution is an effective answer to the question of how to maximize administration power in your network. Switch deployment, management and orchestration is accomplished through a simple graphical user interface that is easily automated. Common networking tasks that can sometimes take hours or days are now a single button push that can be scheduled at your convenience.

In addition, Pica8's easy single-term licensing can be the answer to simplifying your network cost structure with all-inclusive security, virtualization, automation and analytics features. Pica8 provides a flat fee product with a buy once / run anywhere model.

"We are excited to be involved at one of the first in-person events to be hosted in Santa Clara since the beginning of the pandemic," said James Liao, Founder of Pica8. "I'm looking forward to presenting on topics of next-generation campus networks for IoT and push-button automation and look forward to the discussion with the delegates."

Watch Pica8's live presentation on Friday, January 28, at 11:00 am Pacific Time here:

About Pica8

Pica8 is the industry's open networking software alternative to Cisco, Juniper and Arista for the enterprise. Pica8's AmpConÔ Network Controller for centralized management and automation and PicOSÒ Software Switches for networking and security have successfully replaced Cisco DNA Center and Catalyst Switches and competing Juniper and Arista solutions for campus, data center and distributed site networks within Fortune 500 enterprises. Pica8 software is deployed at over 1,000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit www.pica8.com

