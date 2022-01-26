TUT Fitness Group Wins Four New Patents Throughout Europe

European Patent Office Officially Grants Patents for TUT Trainer™ Exercise Device in France, Germany, Great Britain and Spain

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group is officially granted patents in France , Germany , Great Britain , Spain , and the European Patent Office

The EU patents relate to TUT's flagship TUT Trainer ™ micro gym device

Patented TUT Plates™ replace 200 pounds of metal weights with just 48 ounces (1,360 g) of calibrated resistance bands

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announced today that it has officially received 4 patents granted by the European Patent offices of France, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented, stackable, TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™. These color-coded resistance bands have been laboratory-tested to at least 10,000 cycles without any performance loss, and have a lifetime warranty. TUT Plates™ replace 200 pounds of metal weights with just 48 ounces (1,360 g) of calibrated rubber resistance bands, giving TUT's exercise equipment a modern, home-friendly design and allowing them to be ultra portable and affordable. TUT Plates™ come in 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 20lb and 40lb increments.

"We're very pleased that the Patent Offices in Europe have recognized our technology innovation and awarded us patent protection as we expand sales and distribution of TUT Fitness products throughout Europe." said Aaron Fader, Chief Product Officer for TUT Fitness Group.

TUT Fitness Group is marketing and selling its patented exercise devices into a $10.7 billion market for home gym equipment.

LICENSING & PARTNERSHIPS CONTACT:

TUT Fitness Group is further revolutionizing the home gym market by licensing its patented stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers. Parties interested in partnership or licensing opportunities should contact Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships at: m.addison@tutfitnessgroup.com.

DISTRIBUTION & SALES CONTACT:

Resellers and distributors interested in representing TUT Fitness Group products should contact Stefan Silner, VP of International Sales & Distribution at: s.sillner@tutfitnessgroup.com

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$10.7B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262.

TUT's flagship TUT Trainer™ micro gym uses patented, stackable resistance band technology (TUT Plates™) to replace heavy metal weights, improving form and targeting every muscle group without adding pressure to joints or tendons. With more than 250+ exercises, the multi-functional and portable gym also includes an optional TUT Rower™, and offers breakthrough functional strength and cardio training that raises the bar for personal home gyms.

For further information please contact:

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the preferred affiliate sales program, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

______________________________ 1Source: Fortune Business Insights

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/15/2210905/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Market-to-Reach-USD-14-74-Billion-in-2028-Introduction-of-Smart-Treadmills-to-Boost-Growth-reports-Fortune-Business-Insights.html

2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

