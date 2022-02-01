Terex Announces Investment in Viatec to Accelerate Electrification of Utilities Fleets

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex (NYSE: TEX) today announced its Series B investment in Viatec, Inc., a South Carolina-based manufacturer of plug-and-play electronic power take-off ("PTO") systems that support electrification of utility fleets. Terex is the lead investor in the Series B investment round along with other participants including Duke Energy. In conjunction with this investment, a Terex representative will fill one of five seats on Viatec's board.

Terex offers SmartPTO on a variety of its Utilities products, which eliminates noise and carbon emissions, lowers operating costs, and extends the life of utility equipment by reducing engine operating hours. (PRNewswire)

Terex Utilities has actively worked with Viatec since 2019, focusing on simple and reliable plug-in PTO solutions for the electric utility industry. Terex offers SmartPTO on a variety of its Utilities products, which eliminates noise and carbon emissions, lowers operating costs, and extends the life of utility equipment by reducing engine operating hours.

"Viatec has developed an electrification solution for utility customers that is highly effective and easy to use. Our investment in Viatec will enable the company to scale production and make its offering more widely available to electric utility and other customers," said John L. Garrison, Jr., Terex Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to take our company capabilities to the next level," said Mark Ferri, Viatec's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Terex and appreciate the company's investment."

Terex is pleased to make this investment alongside Duke Energy, who was Viatec's earliest customer and has been integral to the evolution of Viatec's offering. Duke Energy's participation as a Series B investor is a positive indication of the value that Viatec can bring to others in the utilities industry.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

About Viatec

Founded in 2015, Viatec has developed, patented and commercialized technology that is becoming recognized as the next industry standard in the vocational vehicle sector for auxiliary power. Viatec's flagship product is an electric power take off system (PTO) under the brand name SmartPTO™.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release includes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding future events or our future financial performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, and subsequent reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Contingencies and Uncertainties." In addition, when included in this press release or in documents incorporated herein by reference, the words "may," "expects," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "will" and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, among others:

our business has been, and could be further, adversely impacted by global health pandemics such as the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19");

our business is highly competitive and is affected by our cost structure, pricing, product initiatives and other actions taken by competitors;

we are dependent upon third-party suppliers, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price increases;

our operations are subject to a number of potential risks that arise from operating a multinational business, including compliance with changing regulatory environments and political instability;

a material disruption to one of our significant facilities;

our business is sensitive to government spending;

our business is affected by the cyclical nature of markets we serve;

our financial results could be adversely impacted by the United Kingdom's ("U.K.") departure from the European Union ("E.U.");

changes affecting the availability of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") may have consequences on us that cannot yet reasonably be predicted;

our need to comply with restrictive covenants contained in our debt agreements;

our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations and operate our business;

our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds and provide liquidity;

the financial condition of suppliers and customers, and their continued access to capital;

exposure from providing financing and credit support for some of our customers;

we may experience losses in excess of recorded reserves;

our business is global and subject to changes in exchange rates between currencies, commodity price changes, regional economic conditions, and trade relations;

our retention of key management personnel;

possible work stoppages and other labor matters;

changes in import/export regulatory regimes, imposition of tariffs, escalation of global trade conflicts and unfairly traded imports, particularly from China , could continue to negatively impact our business;

compliance with changing laws and regulations, particularly environmental and tax laws and regulations;

litigation, product liability claims and other liabilities;

our compliance with the United States ("U.S.") Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-corruption laws;

increased regulatory focus on privacy and data security issues and expanding laws;

our ability to comply with an injunction and related obligations imposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");

our ability to successfully implement our strategy:

disruption or breach in our information technology systems and storage of sensitive data; and other factors.

Actual events or our actual future results may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties and material factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in documents incorporated herein by reference speak only as of the date of the respective documents. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Terex Corporation

Randy Wilson

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasury

203-221-5415

Terex Utilities has actively worked with Viatec since 2019, focusing on simple and reliable plug-in PTO solutions for the electric utility industry. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terex Corporation