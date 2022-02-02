Forbes Names Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Among America’s Best Insurance Companies 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) has been named to Forbes' first-ever list of America's Best Insurance Companies, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of more than 16,000 U.S. citizens with at least one insurance policy. The survey considered customers' overall recommendation, their general satisfaction, and five sub-dimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio. A loyalty score was calculated based on a series of questions about the customers likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances, and the total length of time consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

"We're honored to be named one of America's best insurance companies and especially proud that we received our highest scores for overall satisfaction, benefit service and transparency," said Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "It's the hard work and integrity of our employees that makes the difference and helps us stand alongside our members and the communities we serve."

With more than 8 million members, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois. It is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Insurers received Forbes' distinction across seven categories: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Pet, Term Life, Permanent Life, and Dental. BCBSIL was honored in the dental category.

