Mocel Releases Inaugural Batch of Artisanal Mezcal

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mocel released its first batch of ultra-premium artisanal mezcal for pre-sale. For a limited time, this first-run small-batch mezcal from Mocel co-founders Rosalinda and Elizabeth Mendoza is available for purchase. Mocel is inspired by the mountainous region of Michoacán, Mexico, where the Mendoza family comes from, and the region's centuries-old mezcal artisanship and culture.

"Our parents were farmworkers in Washington's Yakima Valley who immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico. Our family taught us early on the value and labor in cultivating real food and drinks," says Rosalinda Mendoza.

"Today who is drinking and how they are drinking are changing. Consumers seek connection with the products they consume. We want to forge a mezcal culture in the United States that honors our history, the 400 years of mezcal artisanship, and the power of a shared experience to bring people together," adds Elizabeth Mendoza.

Mocel uses two ingredients - 100% agave and water - and distills the mezcal in a wooden still unique to the Michoacán region. The distillation process is time-honored and time-intensive, resulting in limited, small batches, each with a distinct flavor profile. Mocel's artisanal mezcales are then bottled in stunning, handmade ceramic bottles featuring artwork inspired by textile patterns native to Michoacán. The Mendoza sisters are part of a Michoacán co-op distillery of mezcal producers and agave farmers.

"Just like our mezcal, each ceramic bottle is crafted by Mexican artisans to be beautifully distinct," says Rosalinda Mendoza.

Mocel offers two distinctive sipping mezcales:

Cupreata 2020 Expression

Made with Michoacan's distinctive Cupreata (locally known as Chino). Strikes the right balance with a delicate herbaceous profile.

Ensamble 2020 Expression

A masterful blend of three regional agaves, Cupreata, Inaequidens and SP (Espadincillo), ranging between 8 to 15 years to maturity prior to distillation, this Ensamble evokes bright floral and sweet notes.

Customers can pre-order a bottle of Mocel at mocelmezcal.com.

ABOUT MOCEL

Mocel is an ultra-premium artisanal mezcal crafted to share and connect with the people you love. Distilled using artisanal methods refined over the course of 400 years, Mocel's artisanal mezcal is time-honored and time-intensive, resulting in limited small batches, each with a distinct flavor profile. Mocel is now available for pre-sale online at mocelmezcal.com in select U.S. states. To learn more, visit mocelmezcal.com and follow @mocelmezcal on Instagram.

