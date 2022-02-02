TOM BRADY AMONG THE TOP U.S. SPORTS STARS NOMINATED FOR THE 2022 LAUREUS WORLD SPORTS AWARDS

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureus, the global organization that uses the power of sport to change the world, today announced nominations for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards, including seven U.S. athletes/teams. The Awards, to be held virtually in April, were founded in 2000 and historically draw the world's greatest names in both sports and entertainment.
Among the nominees are Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time; gymnastics' golden girl Simone Biles, athletics legend Allyson Felix; Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, two of the stars of Team USA's dominant swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics; surfer Carissa Moore and basketball's Milwaukee Bucks.
In alignment with the organization's mission to use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage against young people and children, each year the Laureus Sport for Good Award recognizes a community sports-based program which has helped to improve the lives of young people and bring communities together. Among the nominees this year is Lost Boyz Inc., in Chicago, which uses baseball training to decrease violence, improve social conditions and provide financial and academic opportunities among youth in the city's South Shore community.
The Winners will be voted on by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the world's ultimate sports jury, made up of 71 of the greatest sporting legends of all time. The Awards are widely known as the Oscars of the sports world and celebrate the best of the best athletes from across the globe. Past U.S. winners have included Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Missy Franklin, Lance Armstrong, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Slater, the Chicago Cubs, and more.
The full list of 2022 Nominees are:
LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Tom Brady (USA) American Football
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing
LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics
LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD
Argentina Men's Football Team
Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)
China Olympic Diving Team
Italy Men's Football Team
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany)
Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball
LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
Pedri (Spain) Football
Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming
LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
Tom Daley (UK) Diving
Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling
LAUREUS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD
Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics
Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling
LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD
Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing
Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX
LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD AWARD
Ich Will Da Rauf! (Germany) Climbing
Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport
Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball
Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing
