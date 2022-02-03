ACEP Recognizes Leaders in Emergency Medicine on Women Physicians Day

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Women Physicians Day, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) proudly recognizes the importance of women in leadership roles in emergency medicine and across health care.

"We applaud each of the incredible women physicians who are leading care teams, teaching, researching, and working tirelessly to improve emergency care every day," said Gillian Schmitz, M.D., FACEP, president of ACEP. "ACEP is proud to recognize the impact that women leaders have across our specialty and expresses deep gratitude for those whose perseverance and guidance paved the way."

Women physicians are making their mark as senior leaders within ACEP and throughout the specialty. For the first time in the association's history, the ACEP president, chair of the Board of Directors, and speaker of the ACEP Council are all positions concurrently held by women. ACEP applauds the trailblazers and mentors who continue to inspire women in emergency medicine, including these leaders at national emergency medicine organizations:

Angela G. Cai , M.D., M.B.A., president of the Emergency Medicine Residents' Association

Deborah B. Diercks , M.D., M.Sc., president of the Association of Academic Chairs of Emergency Medicine

Marianne Gausche-Hill , M.D., FACEP, FAAP, FAEMS, president of the American Board of Emergency Medicine

Kelly Gray-Eurom , M.D., M.M.M., FACEP, speaker of the American College of Emergency Physicians Council

Alison J. Haddock , M.D., FACEP, chair of the ACEP Board of Directors

Amy Kaji , M.D., Ph.D., president of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Melinda Kizziah , D.O., president of the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians Resident Student Organization

Lauren Lamparter , M.D., president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine/Resident Student Association

Lisa A. Moreno , M.D., M.S., M.S.C.R., president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine

Tiffany Murano , M.D., president of the Council of Residency Directors in Emergency Medicine

Gillian Schmitz , M.D., FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Wendy Sun , M.D., president of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Residents and Medical Students

"As we reflect on the exceptional achievements of women on the frontlines, we must also continue to improve the work environment and cultivate the leadership opportunities that help advance the specialty and empower women to thrive across emergency medicine," said Dr. Schmitz.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

