Ally steps up as first official partner of the NWSLPA, on heels of inaugural CBA League sponsor commits incremental time and resources to ignite player emergency fund, address player needs

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a year into Ally's sponsorship of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and on the heels of a monumental collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NWSL and the National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA), the digital financial services company and the NWSLPA today announced Ally is expanding its support for women's soccer and its athletes by becoming the first official partner of the NWSLPA.

To kick off the relationship, Ally made a substantial contribution to the recently established Support the Players NET. To further its impact, Ally will launch a social campaign in the coming weeks to increase awareness of the fund and will match incoming donations up to $25,000 to help the Association hit its first quarter goal. The fund was created to meet the needs of current and former NWSL players in crisis situations and to assist with financial hardships.

"Working to bridge economic, racial and gender gaps to help individuals pursue their dreams is part of the fabric of Ally," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. "This relationship will not only help elevate the profile of the Players Association as it strives to achieve its goals, but also provide significant support to the players themselves as they push forward and continue to break barriers."

Established in May 2017, the NWSLPA is the labor union that represents all NWSL players. With Ally's funding, the NWSLPA has already added to its staff, increasing its ability to support more than 250 players. The additional staff helps the NWSLPA further its progress in improving professional standards, player safety, pay and benefits, as well as broadening access to opportunities and resources for players on and off the field.

"Ally's support for the NWSLPA at this moment in time is vital to the sustainability and longevity of players' careers, which is linked to the growth of the league," said Meghann Burke, executive director of the NWSLPA. "Partnering with Ally is a perfect synergy of missions, and we've already made a lot of progress. The ability to expand our team will deepen our impact with Ally's support."

