CarLotz' Holly Vollant Joins IARA Executive Committee

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, is pleased to announce Holly Vollant, Senior Vice President, Retail Remarketing has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance.

Holly Vollant, Senior Vice President, Retail Remarketing has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance. (PRNewswire)

Holly has been an active member of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance for nearly 10 years and has held the position of co-chair of the Membership Committee for the last 2 years. "Holly's leadership and accomplishments in the auto industry have been significant," said Becca Polak, Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel, CarLotz. "I look forward to seeing her continued involvement in the IARA and the impact of her knowledge and passion for the remarketing industry."

In her current role at CarLotz, Holly leads the charge of growing the business and working with clients to maximize the value of their remarketing portfolios. Holly has over a decade of experience leading teams and working to drive clients' success in retail remarketing and wholesale remarketing for national, regional, and local fleet management companies, leasing companies, banks, credit unions, specialty finance companies, dealers, wholesalers and corporate fleet managers of all sizes.

For additional information, visit CarLotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries

Leslie.Griles@CarLotz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CarLotz