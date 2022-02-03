CMS Energy Announces Strong 2021 Results and Raises 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $4.66 for 2021, compared to $2.64 per share for 2020. The company's adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 for 2021, compared to $2.47 per share for 2020. CMS Energy also recently announced the increase of its annual dividend by 10 cents per share to $1.84 for 2022.

CMS Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

CMS Energy raised its 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to $2.85 to $2.89 per share, from $2.85 to $2.87 per share* (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

"CMS Energy is well positioned for continued success following a strong year of execution in 2021 and the announcement of an updated 5-year customer investment plan of $14.3 billion," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "We continue to demonstrate our commitment, delivering across the Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profit, to serve our customers, communities and investors."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

# # #

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2021 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on February 3 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

*This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.

To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20

























Operating revenue $ 2,033

$ 1,727

$ 7,329

$ 6,418

























Operating expenses

1,829



1,420



6,183



5,188

























Operating Income

204



307



1,146



1,230

























Other income (expense)

41



(15)



177



84

























Interest charges

126



127



500



505

























Income Before Income Taxes

119



165



823



809

























Income tax expense

5



27



95



115

























Income From Continuing Operations

114



138



728



694

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

520



24



602



58

























Net Income

634



162



1,330



752

























Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)



4



(23)



(3)

























Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy

639



158



1,353



755

























Preferred stock dividends

2



-



5



-

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 637

$ 158

$ 1,348

$ 755

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.40

$ 0.47

$ 2.58

$ 2.45 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























1.80



0.08



2.08



0.20 Basic earnings per average common share $ 2.20

$ 0.55

$ 4.66

$ 2.65

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Income from continuing operations per average common share

available to common stockholders





















$ 0.40

$ 0.47

$ 2.58

$ 2.44 Income from discontinued operations per average common share

available to common stockholders























1.80



0.08



2.08



0.20 Diluted earnings per average common share $ 2.20

$ 0.55

$ 4.66

$ 2.64

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

In Millions Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 452



$ 32 Restricted cash and cash equivalents



24





17

Assets held for sale



19





429 Other current assets



2,132





1,926 Total current assets



2,627





2,404 Non-current assets













Plant, property, and equipment



22,352





21,017

Assets held for sale



-





2,680 Other non-current assets



3,774





3,565 Total Assets

$ 28,753



$ 29,666

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities (1)















Liabilities held for sale

$ -



$ 953

Other current liabilities



1,822





1,530 Total current liabilities



1,822





2,483 Non-current liabilities (1)















Liabilities held for sale



-





1,894

Other non-current liabilities



7,269





6,821 Total non-current liabilities



7,269





8,715 Capitalization













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt) (2)













Debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding non-recourse and securitization debt)



12,200





12,083 Non-recourse debt



76





83 Total debt, finance leases, and other financing (excluding securitization debt)



12,276





12,166 Preferred stock and securities



224





- Noncontrolling interests



557





581 Common stockholders' equity



6,407





5,496 Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



19,464





18,243 Securitization debt (2)



198





225 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 28,753



$ 29,666

















(1) Excludes debt, finance leases, and other financing.

















(2) Includes current and non-current portions.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















In Millions



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/21

12/31/20

















Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts

$ 185



$ 157

















Net cash provided by operating activities (3)



1,819





1,276 Net cash used in investing activities



(1,233)





(2,867) Cash flows from operating and investing activities



586





(1,591) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(295)





1,619

















Total Cash Flows

$ 291



$ 28

















End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts(4)

$ 476



$ 185

















(3) Includes the impact of a $531 million pension contribution in 2020.













(4) In October 2021, CMS Energy sold EnerBank to Regions Bank. As a result, EnerBank's cash and cash equivalents are presented as assets held for sale on CMS Energy's consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020.



CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)





In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



12/31/21

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/20

























Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 637

$ 158

$ 1,348

$ 755 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(665)



-



(657)



- Tax impact

145



-



143



- Discontinued operations income

-



(32)



(115)



(76) Tax impact

-



8



27



18 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

*



2



(1)



13 Tax impact

(*)



(1)



*



(3) Loss on fleet impairment

29



-



29



- Tax impact

(7)



-



(7)



- Tax reform

-



-



-



(9) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



11 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(3)

























Adjusted net income – non-GAAP $ 139

$ 135

$ 767

$ 706

























Average Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic

289.1



285.7



289.0



285.0 Diluted

289.7



286.9



289.5



286.3

























Basic Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per average common share $ 2.20

$ 0.55

$ 4.66

$ 2.65 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(2.30)



-



(2.27)



- Tax impact

0.50



-



0.49



- Discontinued operations income

-



(0.11)



(0.39)



(0.26) Tax impact

-



0.03



0.09



0.06 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

*



0.01



(*)



0.04 Tax impact

(*)



(*)



*



(0.01) Loss on fleet impairment

0.10



-



0.10



- Tax impact

(0.03)



-



(0.03)



- Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted net income per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.47

$ 0.48

$ 2.65

$ 2.48

























Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share





















Reported net income per average common share $ 2.20

$ 0.55

$ 4.66

$ 2.64 Reconciling items:





















Disposal of discontinued operations gain

(2.30)



-



(2.27)



- Tax impact

0.50



-



0.49



- Discontinued operations income

-



(0.11)



(0.39)



(0.26) Tax impact

-



0.03



0.09



0.06 Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**

*



0.01



(*)



0.04 Tax impact

(*)



(*)



*



(0.01) Loss on fleet impairment

0.10



-



0.10



- Tax impact

(0.03)



-



(0.03)



- Tax reform

-



-



-



(0.03) Voluntary separation program

-



*



-



0.04 Tax impact

-



(*)



-



(0.01)

























Adjusted net income per average common share – non-GAAP $ 0.47

$ 0.48

$ 2.65

$ 2.47

























* Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.





















** Includes restructuring costs and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense. Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, changes in accounting principles, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to CMS Enterprises' interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CMS Energy