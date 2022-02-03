The DanceBUG Channel is going live! 4 Original Dance Shows and More!

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DanceBUG Channel is launching February 7th, with four original shows planned for release on the channel throughout the year. The channel will showcase amazing dance personalities, competitions, and events happening around the world while giving a new platform for people and organizations that want to share their stories to an audience that care deeply about dance.

DanceBUG Channel aims to be the main source for dance-related content globally. Regional, national, and international content will be added as well as classic and current blockbusters and TV Shows. All this dance content in one, easy to find place.

Fresh content is always being produced so there's always something new to see. The content is timely, suitable for people of all ages, and completely free – available Feb 7th at www.dancebugchannel.com

4 Original Shows

The DanceBUG Show: DanceBUG comes to life in this adventure-filled children's program. Join DanceBUG and its friends as they navigate the world and learn all about dance.

DanceBUG's Spotlight: This new interview show features young up-and-coming dancers who are making a splash in the dance world.

VS – The Dance Comp Battle: 30 dance studios from all over the world go head-to-head in an elimination-style dance battle! The show features pre-recorded dance competition routines. Each week, viewers cast their votes to decide who moves on to the next round!

Dance Talks: Host Al Heller sits down with high-profile dance pros and entertainment industry experts for in-depth interviews. These experts share stories, experiences, best practices, dance tips and more. Find out what's new and trending in the dance world right now on Dance Talks.

About DanceBUG

DanceBUG Inc. is the world's largest dance media company providing dance photos and videos to competitions and studios all over the world. Video Judge services allow for adjudicator comments to be given in real time as performances are recorded. We provide tabulation, scheduling and registration services to dance competitions while helping to create long-lasting memories for dancers and their families.

