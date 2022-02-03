DELIC Labs President and CSO Dr. Markus Roggen to Speak at Emerald Conference

Dr. Roggen to Address the "Artificial Intelligence for Craft Cannabis Products," Monday

Feb 28, 2022, at 12:45pm PT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) ( Original Source ), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced that Dr. Markus Roggen, President and Chief Science Officer for DELIC Labs, will give a presentation on "Artificial Intelligence for Craft Cannabis Products" at the Emerald Conference on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12:45pm PT. DELIC Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. DELIC Labs serves as the engine for the DELIC ecosystem, conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property (IP).

Dr. Markus Roggen, President and CSO, DELIC Labs

"Focusing solely on extraction yields for cannabis extraction operations is an imprecise way to think about production," said Dr. Roggen, DELIC Labs President and CSO. "Quality of extract, cost of extraction, and loss in post-processing should all be considered. Our laboratory undertook extensive experimental studies on the extraction behavior of various solvents, and we're excited to present our latest results and insights from developing and utilizing our extraction optimization AI."

Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Roggen, and UBC Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, DELIC Labs supports the psychedelic and cannabis industry with high precision chemical analytics, metabolomic identification and process optimization. DELIC Labs is one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada and has an aggressive plan to build out a suite of novel compounds and delivery methods for the industry. DELIC Labs is also a leading cannabis analytical and research company boasting clients that include some of the largest brands in the world.

DELIC Labs was initially founded as Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures by Dr. Roggen and Prof. Dr. Sammis in 2018, and rebranded after the sale to Delic Corp.

Dr. Roggen received his M/Sci degree from Imperial College, London, UK in 2008. He then pursued his graduate degree in organic chemistry at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zürich (ETHZ), where he received his PhD in 2012. Dr. Roggen was awarded a DAAD postdoctoral fellowship to pursue further training in physical organic chemistry at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla from 2013-2014. He then entered the cannabis industry in 2014 and since has held executive positions in analytical and production companies. His research into process optimization and analytical methods has been recognized with a number of awards: the ElSohly Award of the ACS, Cannabis Scientist Power List 2020 & 2021, and 40 under 40 by Marijuana Venture Magazine among others. Dr. Roggen is also a trusted advisor and mentor to multiple startups, startup accelerators and organizations.

About Delic Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.)

Delic Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the Delic Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, Delic Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, including Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers ; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs ; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic ; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio . Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

