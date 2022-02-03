EVERSANA and Integra Connect Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Next Generation Oncology Commercialization Services Propelled by Real-World Evidence & Technology Platforms

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Integra Connect, LLC, designed to support life sciences companies as they develop and commercialize new oncology treatments. EVERSANA and Integra Connect, the leading provider of value-based, precision medicine technologies and services for specialty care, will contribute market-leading expertise, real-world data and technologies to create a comprehensive longitudinal oncology patient database. Once available, life sciences companies will be able to leverage the database to optimize their decision-making across a product's entire life cycle.

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

Currently, life sciences companies are working to make commercial decisions based on value-based, precision medicine principles but struggle to effectively gather and apply high-quality, real-world oncology data. This is because commercialization insights are limited by multisite care and a complex care ecosystem with disparate data assets. The EVERSANA and Integra Connect solution will give life sciences companies greater visibility into variables that may impact commercial success by combining real-world data (RWD) from sources such as electronic health records (EHRs) and expert analyses from EVERSANA's value and evidence team. Together, these capabilities will help life sciences leaders to substantiate the product's value across the commercialization ecosystem, including evidence development strategy, reimbursement submissions and payer marketing. The combined solution will be available on the Integra Connect's value-based, precision medicine platform.

Specifically, to accelerate the development of new therapies and evidence-based commercialization, EVERSANA will leverage its internationally recognized HEOR and data science as well as Integra Connect's platform to provide curated RWD and research support. The real-world data of the combined solutions will characterize baseline patient attributes, disease progression and treatment-based outcomes for patients; and will model customized commercialization models, including EVERSANA's real-time patient services available from its patient service hub.

"Together with Integra Connect, we are transforming oncology commercialization services with the power of real-world data and evidence throughout the product and patient journeys," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "The combination of scaled clinical data, with expert curation, and a scaled HEOR and data science capability will give life sciences partners the ability to accelerate clinical programs and validate therapeutic impact for all stakeholders, especially patients and caregivers."

"The partnership is an important step in enabling life sciences companies to successfully bring forth oncology treatments that are beneficial to patients and viable in a value-based, precision medicine environment," said Charles Saunders, MD, CEO of Integra Connect. "Additionally, I am proud of Integra Connect's continued leadership in creating new innovations and strategic partnerships that will help make value-based precision medicine a reality for patients, providers and populations."

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based healthcare technologies and services that enable specialty groups to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; precision medicine platform; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty practices transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with community practices, health systems, and hospitals in the U.S., focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services entities. The company also offers a suite of products and services to biosciences and industry partners. For more information, visit integraconnect.com.

