Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Kaufman Legal Group's Joseph Guardarrama as a Minority Leader of Influence

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that its Partner Joseph Guardarrama has been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Joe is an exceptionally skilled attorney who constantly demonstrates his ability to deliver the highest level of services and strategic thinking to the firm's clients," said Kaufman Legal Group Founding Partner Stephen J. Kaufman.

In the special feature published today, the Los Angeles Business Journal references Guardarrama's work, noting a "unique blend of private practice experience and service as a public official to the firm's Governmental Ethics, Campaign Finance, and Election Law practices." Guardarrama has provided ongoing counsel and representation to some of California's most prominent elected officials in California and Washington, D.C., including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

At Kaufman Legal Group, Guardarrama advises candidates, officeholders, political action committees, independent expenditure committees, major donors, lobbyists and corporations regarding all legal aspects of their involvement with the political process at the state and local levels. Guardarrama currently serves as counsel for proponents, labor unions, and organizations sponsoring statewide ballot measures in 2022 elections, including: Open Philanthropy, a foundation sponsoring the California Pandemic Early Detection and Prevention Act; SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, backers of a Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection initiative; the Fairness for Inured Patients Act Coalition, backers of a malpractice reform initiative; and philanthropist Joe Sanberg – backer of The Living Wage Act of 2022 (to increase the state minimum wage to $18 per hour).

An active volunteer for social justice causes, Guardarrama is the former President of the California Political Attorneys Association, an association of California lawyers whose practices involve the California Political Reform Act of 1974, the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, and other campaign laws.

About Kaufman Legal Group

With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Kaufman Legal Group offers a full spectrum of legal services connected to the political process at the federal, state and local levels. The firm advises elected officials, candidates, ballot measure campaigns, labor unions, corporations, non-profits, major donors, political parties, PACs and government agencies on campaign finance, election and governmental ethics laws. For more information, visit KaufmanLegalGroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kaufman Legal Group