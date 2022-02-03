Sutherland wins two gold and two silver awards for digital and creative campaigns across the Excellence in Learning and Excellence in Leadership Development Awards

Sutherland Wins 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards in Four Categories: Reinventing Learning with Cognitive Technologies Sutherland wins two gold and two silver awards for digital and creative campaigns across the Excellence in Learning and Excellence in Leadership Development Awards

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, the digital transformation company, is honored to announce it has won four coveted Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards, which recognizes organizations with cutting-edge HCM solution deployments that achieve superior and measurable results.

Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company. (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely proud of our global team of HCM innovators and their award-winning work."

The organization garnered two Gold and one Silver awards in the Excellence in Learning category, and a Silver award in the category of Excellence in Leadership Development. These awards represent Sutherland's continued advancement in enabling its people with adaptive learning capabilities.

"We are immensely proud of our global team of HCM innovators and their award-winning work – a perfect example of rapid evolution in the face of disruption, in this case a pandemic," said Doug Gilbert, CIO and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland. "Sutherland is reinventing the way companies implement learning programs using AI cognitive technology and machine learning. It is great to be recognized for driving the industry in a new, future-ready direction."

Sutherland shares the podium with some of the most prominent talent-focused companies in the world including Salesforce, Google, McKinsey, PepsiCo., and Johnson & Johnson. Setting the bar in both the number and level of Brandon Hall awards earned, Sutherland was recognized across multiple categories for the following projects:

Excellence in Learning

Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation - Gold Sutherland Conversation AI – Humanizing brands at scale with AI, Sutherland's solution builds cognitive skills and integrates experiential learning based on the real customer. Sutherland's training environment simulates real-life interactions and designs the AI to think, act and behave like a human.

Best Use of Blended Learning - Gold"Sutherland Anywhere – Pivoting to a Learn-at-Home Strategy" – Proprietary, virtual, learn-at-home solution that supports business continuity and prioritizes employee safety. Integrated with Sutherland's advanced digital learning suite and using a flexible learning model composed of concept-building self-paced courses, hands-on training sessions, and certification, it ensures employee readiness while promoting learning engagement.

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program - Silver"Adaptive Learning New Hire Program" – An agile, adaptive, and scalable, data-driven learning solution to onboard and train new hires virtually at their own pace.

With this innovative learning solution, Sutherland supports large hiring needs and creates unique, personalized learning experiences that goes beyond other static learning solutions

Excellence in Leadership Development

Best Advance in Coaching and Mentoring - Silver"Team Manager University Anywhere" – Trains Team Managers authentically, developing their ability to read and interpret performance, conduct successful coaching, and provide meaningful feedback in a start/stop/continue format, driving service and behavior excellence.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference , February 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

For more information about Sutherland and how it is making digital human across industries, please visit us online at www.sutherlandglobal.com.

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our client's customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Sutherland Public Relations

Artemis.Vallianatos@sutherlandglobal.com

SutherlandPR@teamlewis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sutherland Global Services Inc.