Vivace Therapeutics Announces Issuance of New U.S. Composition of Matter Patents

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the company two new composition of matter patents. The newly issued patents, U.S. No. 11,186,554 and U.S. No. 11,192,865, are directed at novel, first-in-class, anti-cancer compounds discovered by Vivace that target the Hippo pathway.

"We have undertaken a thoughtful and strategic approach to building a strong intellectual property estate that offers appropriate protection for the pioneering work we have conducted in understanding the Hippo pathway and creating proprietary compounds that have the ability to fight cancer by impacting this pathway," said Sofie Qiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vivace Therapeutics. "The issuance of these patents supports our continued work aimed at delivering first-in-class treatments to patients battling cancer."

Vivace's proprietary compounds inhibit palmitoylation of members of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) protein family, including both covalent and non-covalent inhibitors. The company's clinical candidate, VT3989, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Pre-clinical research and development activities have demonstrated that the clinical candidate is active as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies against tumors that rely upon dysfunction of the Hippo pathway.

About Vivace Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivace Therapeutics is a small molecule drug discovery and development company focused on targeting the Hippo pathway. The company is pursuing a first-in-class approach to treat human carcinomas of high unmet medical need. Based in San Francisco Bay Area, the company has raised $70 million to date, and is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Canaan Partners, WuXi Healthcare Ventures, Cenova Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Boxer Capital and RA Capital Mangement. For more information, please visit www.vivacetherapeutics.com.

