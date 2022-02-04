Energie Steiermark deploys ultra-fast charging technology from ADS-TEC Energy

NÜRTINGEN, Germany, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultrafast charging technology, today announced that Energie Steiermark, one of the largest energy companies in Austria, has deployed ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations from ADS-TEC Energy.

ADS-TEC Energy is a leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging technology, drawing on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery based fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. (PRNewsfoto/ADS-TEC Energy) (PRNewswire)

Reaffirming its commitment to e-mobility, Energie Steiermark has installed two ultra-fast charging points directly in front of the main entrance of its corporate headquarters in Graz, Austria. The ADS-TEC Energy system charges the EVs of customers, visitors and employees up to 320 kilowatts in a matter of minutes. The installation was affordable, did not require securing permits or approvals, and uses existing power grids.

With its dense network of charging stations, the Austrian province of Styria is considered one of the showcase regions for e-mobility in Europe. Energie Steiermark, which provides energy and services throughout Austria and internationally, is planning to expand the region's fast-charging infrastructure by deploying ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered technology more broadly. Depending on the vehicle, the ADS-TEC Energy chargers deliver capacities of up to 320 kilowatts, with quieter operation than conventional systems. This enables electric cars with modern 800-volt technology to be charged in minutes in residential areas, without the driver having to travel long distances to the charging parks located on major highways.

After being installed in front of the Energie Steiermark headquarters last May, the two green, futuristically-styled charging columns quickly became extremely popular among customers, visitors and employees, who use the service to charge their vehicles even after short meetings or visits.

Energie Steiermark is currently determining additional locations for installing ultra-fast charging stations in the region, a process which is easier and less costly than other options; it does not require investment in power grid expansion and can be set up and installed within a few days without requiring time-consuming construction of medium-voltage systems and transformer stations. It also does not require securing building permits, approval procedures and ongoing fees that would otherwise be necessary with other charging technologies.

The product enabling the rapid deployment of ultra-fast charging stations in power-limited grids is the ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox, which incorporates a battery storage system that continuously charges itself slowly to release maximum charging power when needed. The available connection line from the grid is used directly for the charging process – in Graz it is 50 kilowatts — and the energy is then stored in the ChargeBox battery. This approach ensures that there is always enough energy and power available, even for many charging cycles in a row.

The ChargeBox and individual charging stations can be installed directly next to each other – as is the case in front of Energie Steiermark's company headquarters – or also at a significant distance of up to 329 feet (100 meters). Compared to systems requiring a dedicated grid extension, ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging solution is typically much more cost-effective. It also takes up significantly less space. This makes development in urban locations much easier. In terms of its capacity and performance, ADS-TEC Energy is the world leader of this small design. All the necessary technology, such as the battery unit with 140 kilowatt hours, power electronics, air conditioning and control system, is housed in a footprint of less than 16 square feet (1.5 square meters). The system operates noiselessly even in maximum operation and is therefore well suited for use in residential areas and next to multi-apartment buildings.

Christian Purrer, Energie Steiermark board spokesman, said: "The expansion of the infrastructure of e-charging stations is key to the successful deployment of electromobility. With the ultra-fast charging station from ADS-TEC Energy, we can easily charge electric cars with up to 320 kilowatts within a few minutes, if necessary. The charging station installed in front of our headquarters sets a new standard in terms of convenient and flexible use of electrically-powered vehicles. Thanks to our consistent expansion of the charging infrastructure, today no household in Styria is further than one mile (15 kilometers) from the nearest e-charging station."

Martin Dreyer, Sales Manager at ADS-TEC Energy, added: "Energie Steiermark is considered one of the pioneers of e-mobility in Europe. With the installation of our ultra-fast charging station directly in front of the company headquarters, the company has set an example that has already attracted a great deal of attention in the industry in Europe and the USA. We look forward to working with Energie Steiermark to further advance the region's lead in climate protection and e-mobility."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy Inc. is a US subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy GmbH. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a subsidiary of ADS-TEC Energy, a publicly-listed company in Ireland and on NASDAQ. ADS-TEC Energy is drawing on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com

