ISLAND PACIFIC PROMOTES FILIPINO STREET FOOD ON ITS FIRST EVER SUPERBALL: FISH BALL EATING CONTEST Calling all fish ball lovers - WIN $1,000!

WALNUT, Calif., Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Los Angeles awaits the 56th Super Bowl event, California-based Filipino Supermarket Chain Island Pacific promotes popular Filipino Street Food fish-ball by holding its first ever SuperBall: Fish Ball Eating Contest.

Have you signed up yet, Kababayan? Naghahanap pa rin kami ng fishball lovers na kayang kumain ng maraming, maraming, maraming fishballs for $1,000. All you have to do is beat four other finalists in eating the most fishballs within a minute. Read more details about the #PinoySuperBall here: https://islandpacificmarket.com/news/promo/. (PRNewswire)

For the love of street food and games, Island Pacific, in partnership with Mekeni and the SoCal Filipinos Community, will reward $1,000 in cash to the SuperBall Champion who can eat as many fishballs as they can in one minute. The runner-up with also take home $500, and the three finalists will receive a consolation prize of $100 each. Imagine eating your favorite Mekeni Fishballs and winning cash prizes – it's like hitting two birds with one stone!

The contest is open to everyone who loves Filipino Street Food, enjoys watching the Super Bowl, wants free food and instant cash, or just needs something fun to do over the weekend. Basically, anyone can join so long as they're ready to eat dozens (or even hundreds) of fish balls!

To qualify for the SuperBall Finals on February 12, interested participants must do the following:

Purchase Mekeni Fishballs at their local Island Pacific store using their Bonus Rewards card. (Tip: buy as many as you can finish in one minute). Capture their own video eating as many Mekeni fishballs as they can in one minute. bit.ly/islandpacificsuperball . Upload the video and sign up here:

Island Pacific will shortlist the top five SuperBall finalists who will make it to the SuperBall Finals on February 12, 12 noon, at the selected Island Pacific store in Southern California. Submission is open until February 9, 2022, 11:59pm PST. The finalists will be announced on their Facebook page.

Bonus: Filipino celebrities Donita Rose and G Töngi are also expected to host the SuperBall Finals.

For inquiries and full details of SuperBall: FishBall Eating Contest, visit island Pacific's website and Facebook page .

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

(PRNewsfoto/Island Pacific Market) (PRNewswire)

