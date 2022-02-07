Amerijet Announces Partnership with SmartKargo

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerijet International Airlines has partnered with SmartKargo, an innovative, comprehensive and seamlessly integrated cargo management solution. The cloud-based SmartKargo system will replace Amerijet's legacy cargo system and will provide scalability and greater efficiency as well as a streamlined user experience.

Amerijet International Airlines (PRNewsfoto/Amerijet International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SmartKargo offers a suite of fully integrated tools and solutions to support all essential cargo functions from customer management, pricing and sales, operations, and warehouse management, to loading and unloading and ramp operations.

"SmartKargo will take Amerijet to the next level. Our customers and employees will find it easier to use than any other tool," said CEO Tim Strauss. "SmartKargo's end-to-end platform is accessible from any device, our global network will be delighted with this change."

The partnership with SmartKargo comes at a time when Amerijet is deploying a series of strategic digital investments that will transform, automate and improve the service provided to its customers. Innovative air cargo technology is key to supporting Amerijet's global sustainable growth.

"We are pleased to support the growth and digital transformation of Amerijet, led by a forward-looking executive who is always innovating. Tim and his team are transforming the company into a cutting-edge enterprise that will offer their customers a range of real-time shipment and business management tools needed to operate profitably in the digital age," said Milind Tavshikar, CEO SmartKargo.

This is an exciting partnership for Amerijet, and one of the first dedicated all-cargo airlines in the world to adopt the SmartKargo platform.

About Amerijet

With more than 45 years of experience in the air cargo industry, Amerijet operates its own dedicated fleet of freighters from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Europe. Amerijet's portfolio of worldwide scheduled, long–term and short–term ACMI, CMI charters services provide seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable, hazardous material, temperature-controlled and other commodity types.

More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo delivers advanced digital technology to facilitate the efficient digital transformation of an airline's cargo business. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology and e-commerce, SmartKargo empowers airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery, as recently featured in Forbes. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (in what The New York Times called "the most innovative square mile on the planet"), with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil and Canada.

Learn more about SmartKargo at www.smartkargo.com.

SmartKargo (PRNewswire)

