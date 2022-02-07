AMTA Membership Will Be a New Benefit Offered to Massage Envy Therapists

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is pleased to announce that Massage Envy (ME) will be purchasing AMTA memberships, on behalf of massage therapists employed across the country at their franchised locations.

For more information about AMTA or to find a qualified massage therapist in your area, visit amtamassage.org. (PRNewswire)

Employers are purchasing AMTA memberships as a way to invest in massage therapists and enrich their professional skills.

Employers are Investing in Massage Therapists

Employers nationwide are increasingly looking for ways to recruit and retain employees. By offering the valuable benefit of AMTA membership, Massage Envy is investing in their franchised locations as a place where therapists could look to both start and grow a career. With an AMTA membership, ME massage therapists will become part of the largest community of massage professionals while gaining access to free high-quality continuing education and resources to enrich their skill sets and help elevate their careers. AMTA provides members with the strongest benefits in the massage therapy profession, including local education and volunteer opportunities through a network of 51 chapters across the country.

Massage Envy is the largest employer of massage therapists in the U.S. across its franchise network. AMTA being the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, is committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive community for all massage therapists among all work environments.

"AMTA membership is viewed as a valuable benefit in this competitive industry and AMTA is pleased to see Massage Envy and other employers identifying new ways to invest in their employees while enriching therapists' professional skill sets," said Steve Albertson, AMTA President.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

Media Contact: Kristin Taylor

847-905-1425

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Massage Therapy Association