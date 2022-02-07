As a pioneer in the sport, the reimagining of Sherdog stays true to its roots.

Evolve Media Announces Sherdog Relaunch: Same Dog, New Tricks As a pioneer in the sport, the reimagining of Sherdog stays true to its roots.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new Sherdog.

All-New Sherdog Redesign Brings New Look, Layout, Social Channels And More At Launch

Sherdog, the longest-running and largest independent mixed martial arts destination in the world, has had its most significant redesign in the brand's storied, 20+ year history. An aggressive new color scheme has been introduced, in addition to a revised layout and cleaner, easier-to-use site navigation.

"Sherdog is the latest of Evolve's iconic brands to be relaunched," Aaron Broder, Founder and CEO of Evolve Media LLC, added. "We are excited to share our bold new vision for the top MMA brand with the world."

Coinciding with the site redesign, the official Sherdog Instagram and other social channels have received a matching visual overhaul. The official Sherdog network is also joined by MMA Connoisseur.

Hard-Hitting Journalism, The Largest MMA Community And The Iconic FightFinder

With millions of loyal MMA community members to consider, there are new ways to engage and interact with content on the freshly-updated homepage and throughout the deeper site experience. Top forum threads are aggregated within the site sidebar, along with polls, an event calendar and more.

"Sherdog's long legacy meant it was important to stay as true as possible to the brand's roots, while still freshening up the look and feel," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC. "Fans will still find the familiar Fight Finder and other Sherdog staples."

Upon launch, the industry-leading Fight Finder will expand from what is already a hugely useful tool by providing the weight class of each bout on our event pages, championship distinctions and more detailed classifications. Another major upgrade includes referees having their own pages, with similarly displayed information including personal characteristics and most importantly, specific bouts officiated.

"We are beyond pleased with the updated style and enhanced functionality," said Sherdog Editor-in-Chief Mike Fridley. "Readers have long asked for a lighter-color theme that is easier on the eyes and now users have the option to toggle between a white and black background. The ability to personalize a Fight Finder deep dive will improve the journey of our passionate community."

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web-publishing, Evolve Media owned and operated websites representing the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About Sherdog

Serving up heaping fistfuls of mixed martial arts since 1997, Sherdog's hard-hitting journalism pulls no punches even with the world's fiercest athletes. Sherdog is home to FightFinder – the world's oldest and largest fight and statistics database.

View original content:

SOURCE Evolve Digital Media