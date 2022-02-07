Goulston & Storrs Named 2022 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality – receiving a perfect score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). HRC creates the Index from a national benchmarking survey on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition once again. Goulston & Storrs cares deeply about fostering an environment of diversity, inclusion, and belonging in our workplace, where all of our colleagues feel welcomed and accepted," said director Chris Regnier, Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion Advisory Committee. "This is the foundation of our collaborative and collegial culture, and helps our clients, employees, and partners all benefit from the experiences and perspectives of a diverse workforce."

The HRC's annual Index assesses companies based on LGBTQ+ non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Goulston & Storrs is one of 840 companies from all types of industries across the nation that received a perfect score in the 2022 report.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad."

In September 2021, Goulston & Storrs earned Mansfield 4.0 Certified Plus status from Diversity Lab , which measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered at least 30 percent women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities, and senior lateral positions. The firm is currently participating in the Mansfield 5.0 certification process.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

