HORNBECK OFFSHORE HAS ACQUIRED THREE HIGH-SPEC OFFSHORE SUPPLY VESSELS AT AUCTION FROM THE UNITED STATES MARITIME ADMINISTRATION

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. ("Hornbeck Offshore" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired three high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels ("OSVs") from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration ("MARAD") for an undisclosed amount of cash.

All three of the vessels that were acquired at auction are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,600 DWT. Upon taking physical delivery of the vessels from MARAD, the Company expects to conduct reactivation and regulatory drydockings of all three vessels.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe these modern, state-of-the-art, high-spec, diesel-electric OSVs are great additions to our growing fleet. Built by Eastern Shipbuilding in 2013 and 2014 to a design specification and with components that are very compatible with our other 'Tiger Shark Class' vessels, these particular ships are excellent candidates for deployment in the growing U.S. domestic offshore wind industry, as well as for potential conversion to military or other non-oilfield, non-wind specialty applications."

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. is a leading provider of technologically advanced, new generation offshore service vessels to the energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Latin America, as well as to the U.S. military and other non-oilfield customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, in particular, statements about Hornbeck Offshore's plans and intentions, which are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the expectations will prove to be correct.

