NATHAN OHLE BECOMES PRESIDENT & CEO OF WORLD'S LARGEST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Ohle, an internationally recognized expert in economic development and a leader of public, private and nonprofit organizations, today started as the new President and CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers and economic development organizations. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind.

Ohle, who until recently served as CEO of the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), was unanimously selected by the IEDC board of directors late last year from a diverse field of more than 100 candidates after a national search that began in June. He takes over from Jeffrey Finkle, IEDC's longtime chief executive.

"I am honored and excited to be President and CEO of this exceptional association devoted to providing leadership and excellence in economic development," Ohle said. "The responsibility to lead IEDC is humbling, but I am certain that in partnership with the IEDC team, board and members, we will continue to drive equitable economic opportunity in communities of all sizes."

Todd Greene, IEDC's board chair for 2022, said that Ohle "has an innovative mindset and dynamic worldview that will ensure IEDC's commitment to propel economic progress for IEDC's extensive membership and stakeholders." Greene is executive director of WorkRise and Institute fellow at the Urban Institute.

"Nathan comes aboard as our industry is innovating to support economic recovery and equity for all in economic development policies and practices," said Finkle. "With Nathan at the helm, IEDC will continue to play a pivotal role in achieving these aims."

While leading RCAP, Ohle almost tripled the organization's budget and team, expanding work in economic development, access to safe drinking water and sanitary wastewater, disaster recovery and capacity building for rural and tribal communities across the country. He led RCAP's operations and strategic planning, serving more than 3.4 million rural and tribal residents in 2020. He was also recognized as one of "40 Under 40 Rising Stars" in economic development internationally.

Ohle has been a leader in economic development for more than a decade at both the federal and state levels, serving as the Senior Advisor at the U.S. Economic Development Administration and at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. He holds two bachelor's degrees from Michigan State University and resides in Falls Church, VA with his wife and two children.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With nearly 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions.

