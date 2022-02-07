Nayax Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), today announced that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential U.S. initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The commencement of the proposed U.S. initial public offering is subject to completion of the SEC review process, satisfactory share price and market and other conditions. Nayax continues to evaluate its strategic alternatives for entry into the U.S. capital markets and broadening its shareholders base, including through a proposed U.S. initial public offering. The number of ordinary shares to be offered, the price for the proposed offering and the exact timing thereof have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the U.S. initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 500 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

