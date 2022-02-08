Advocado Bolsters Executive Team With Addition of Chief Strategy Officer, Mike Burns

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocado , the leading data platform connecting and powering cross-screen advertising, today announced that tenured agency executive Mike Burns has joined the company as chief strategy officer. Further strengthening Advocado's impressive leadership bench, Burns' role spans business development, brand marketing and strategic partnerships.

"On the heels of several years serving as an advisor to Advocado, we are thrilled to have Mike onboard in a full-time, executive capacity," stated Brian Handrigan, co-founder and CEO of Advocado. "With more than two decades at the top echelons of leading full-service marketing and advertising agencies, there's no one more in tune with what brands require today in terms of tapping the power of real-time data to optimize advertising campaigns and measurement."

Burns most recently was president at Wunderman Thompson Health, a subsidiary of the Wunderman Thompson agency. Prior to that, he spent five years as executive vice president at KBM Group/Wunderman Health Services, and earlier in his career ran his own marketing agency, Marketing Direct, which was sold to WPP in 2010.

"After spending years working on the agency side and sifting through disparate reporting data from a multitude of sources to determine what's working, what's not, and what's irrelevant, it's clear that Advocado is leading the way when it comes to harnessing the power of truly data-driven consumer insights," noted Burns. "Today it's more important than ever to connect with consumers wherever they are—online, offline and everywhere in between–and with Advocado's offering advertisers are finally armed with unbiased data to do this effectively."

For more information on Advocado, visit https://www.myadvocado.com .

About Advocado

Advocado empowers advertisers, publishers and media companies with its data-as-a-service platform that instantly generates, integrates, analyzes, and activates data to deliver unprecedented results, maximizing customer campaigns and advertising dollar ROI across all screens. The platform helps fill visibility gaps with unique data powering advertisers, publishers, and media companies to target and adjust their spending real-time for multi-screen campaign performance. Built by marketers for marketers, the platform uses signal data via patented watermark technology, natural language processing, automated content recognition, and real-time weather to connect offline and online audience data to reveal and influence the entire customer journey. Advocado is headquartered in the urban core of St. Louis, MO and serves customers across North America.

View original content:

SOURCE Advocado