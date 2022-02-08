Arcadia Wins Best in KLAS Award for Value-Based Care Managed Services for Fourth Consecutive Year Arcadia cited as top partner for empowering healthcare organizations' transition to value-based care and embrace of alternative payments models

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading population health management and health intelligence platform, today announced that it has been awarded the 2022 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Managed Services with a score of 88.2, marking the fourth consecutive year that Arcadia has earned the award.

The Best in KLAS Value-Based Care Managed Services award recognizes partner organizations that help hospitals, health systems, payers, and physicians more effectively manage patient populations. Vendors in this market segment offer a complete suite of software and service solutions that empower healthcare organizations as they transition to value-based care and embrace alternative payment models.

The award was announced in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by KLAS Research over the previous year.

Arcadia's ongoing leadership in this market segment demonstrates the company's continued commitment to the operational excellence and technology required to enable economic success in value-based care. Arcadia ACO customers outperform their peers year-over-year. In 2020, Arcadia MSSP ACO customers generated an average of $10.7 million each in shared savings.

KLAS: 100% of Customers Would Select Arcadia Again for Value-Based Care Managed Services

"Sinai could not succeed in our partially-delegated risk arrangement without the services we get from Arcadia," said Karen Janousek, Chief Population and Growth Officer, Sinai Health System. "The team we work with listens to our needs, researches our questions, and pulls together the data and insights we need to stay compliant in our contracts. Arcadia understands our business and the value-based care landscape. They know how to look at our data to help us understand our utilization and identify areas where we can drive process improvement, and we truly appreciate their long-term partnership as we work toward continually improving the quality of care for our patients."

The company's customers awarded Arcadia high marks for its ability to help providers and health plans accelerate positive outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy, and driving higher-quality care. All Arcadia customers interviewed (n=10) who use Arcadia's value-based care managed services report that Arcadia is clear with costs (does not nickel-and-dime) and they would select Arcadia again.

A vice president from a healthcare organization interviewed by KLAS in December 2021 said, "The Arcadia team has been very knowledgeable. They know the market incredibly well. They have seasoned operators who have a solution-oriented attitude, so when we come across challenging time frames or don't know where to get answers, Arcadia actively tries to resolve our issues. Arcadia has committed to aggressive time frames, and they have offered connections in the market. To have that kind of response has been a pleasant surprise because I wasn't really expecting that. Arcadia has been very accommodating."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said KLAS president Adam Gale. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Arcadia's market-leading, HITRUST CSF®TM enterprise healthcare data platform, Arcadia Analytics, helps healthcare organizations build a foundation of data and technology that drives tangible outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans across the country. Arcadia Analytics has now measured more than 170 million clinical patient records and contains over $701 billion in health costs.

"Arcadia is honored to receive the top ranking in the Best in KLAS Value-Based Care Managed Services market segment for the fourth consecutive year, in large part because these awards measure and evaluate what actually matters: customer experience and feedback," said Sean Carroll, chief executive officer at Arcadia. "We are proud to partner with many of the nation's leading healthcare organizations as our platform and people continue to deliver insights that drive better and more sustainable financial outcomes that lead to success in value-based care arrangements."

Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by several industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner and KLAS. To see analyst coverage of Arcadia, click here.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

